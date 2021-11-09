DDN's A³I Storage Solutions Set a New Bar for AI Application Performance and IT Manageability with Twice the Throughput, and Unmatched Operational Insight and Integration with NVIDIA DGX A100 Systems

DDN Advances Powerful Enterprise AI Breakthroughs with Its Latest AI Storage Platform DDN's A³I Storage Solutions Set a New Bar for AI Application Performance and IT Manageability with Twice the Throughput, and Unmatched Operational Insight and Integration with NVIDIA DGX A100 Systems

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN® , the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced the latest addition to its powerful A3I® solutions, the AI400X2, which delivers twice the performance of the previous generation appliance in the same footprint, furthering A3I performance leadership among AI data systems. Additional performance and usability enhancements introduced with the AI400X2 include Hot Node integration and a streamlined intelligent user interface to accelerate and simplify enterprise IT operations.

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure. (PRNewsfoto/DataDirect Networks (DDN))

The AI400X2 joins the lineup of A3I appliances that are deployed today and powering thousands of NVIDIA DGX™ systems globally across a wide range of production environments in financial services, life sciences, healthcare, and autonomous vehicle industries. The enhanced speed, efficiency and intelligence of the AI400X2 moves organizations toward an increasingly hands-off approach to AI application management that improves competitiveness and overall customer experience without sacrificing security.

"We designed this next generation of A3I solutions to give customers the most efficient, scalable and reliable AI data platform," said Dr. James Coomer, senior VP of products, DDN. "Customers continue to turn to DDN to remove the complexity from their AI initiatives. AI is a powerful business enabler, and the AI400X2 will help customers get into production faster and reduce time to results."

As organizations develop increasingly sophisticated AI applications and constantly introduce new data types into their analysis, they seek faster and more scalable storage systems that can transparently provide data services to a wider variety of users and systems. To optimize application performance and minimize network congestion, DDN has introduced Hot Nodes, a technology developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, which intelligently caches files to the client's local flash storage.

New intelligent UI capabilities include granular visibility into AI workloads and client GPU-level utilization to simplify configuration management and system monitoring, and optimize end-to-end performance.

Security is always among the top IT priorities for valuable AI applications. New A3I client-side encryption and role-based access control configurations and policies give IT teams powerful tools to further strengthen AI data security.

"The NVIDIA DGX A100 system is designed to tackle the world's most challenging AI workloads, from natural language processing to computer vision to autonomous systems, and is used by many organizations to power their AI centers of excellence," said Charlie Boyle, VP and general manager of DGX systems, NVIDIA. "High-performance storage is essential to AI infrastructure, and DDN's newest storage appliance, the AI400X2, provides a platform that can rapidly supply data for the most demanding AI development requirements on NVIDIA DGX systems."

DDN supplies data management solutions to more than two-thirds of the top supercomputers globally, including the world's most powerful system, Riken's Fugaku, and NVIDIA Selene, the largest commercial AI system and sixth fastest supercomputer. Other AI systems around the world rely on DDN solutions for their unique combination of performance, advanced capabilities and ease of management for AI and analytics applications of all sizes. DDN A3I solutions and reference architectures with NVIDIA start with two DGX A100 systems and can scale to more than 500 DGX A100 systems with its DGX SuperPOD™ Reference Architecture.

Click here for more information about NVIDIA Selene.

DDN at NVIDIA GTC 2021

Dr. James Coomer will lead a conversation at NVIDIA GTC 2021 entitled, "AI Data is Big Business: AI Leaders Tell Their Data Stories" with AI innovators across commercial and research organizations centered on the business impact of building world-class AI supercomputers with a strong focus on data.

In "Making it Big: Maximizing Success with Accelerated Data for Real-World AI," Sven Oehme, chief technical officer, and Kurt Kuckein, vice president of Marketing, will discuss how data moves within an AI supercomputer and why conventional storage introduces limitations that can seriously impact your whole environment's efficiency.

Both presentations are available in DDN's booth #A31679.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

Contact:

Press Relations at DDN

pr@ddn.com

Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN

Sharon Sumrit, 408.369.7200 x2981

ddn@walt.com

©2021 All rights reserved. DDN, Tintri and A3I are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataDirect Networks (DDN)