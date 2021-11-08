Strikepoint Media Kicks Off The 3rd Annual ACS Live 2021 Conference in Las Vegas, NV

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strikepoint Media, Inc.— an industry leader in digital marketing, media buying, lead generation, and funnel building—in conjunction with Trade Thirsty are pleased to kick off the third annual ACS Live 2021 Digital Marketing Conference at The Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

The conference runs from November 10th through November 11th and features a two-day lineup of speakers from the digital marketing industry. Experts like Neil Patel, Taylor Welch, Daniel Rose, Chris Mercer, Rich Schefren, Perry Belcher, Zach Babcock, Jason Stapleton, Conor Lynch and more will be speaking.

"We're thrilled to be able to host this year's ACS Live 2021 in person. You're going to learn real strategies and tactics to drive more customers, increase your revenue, and scale your business to new heights. If you want your digital marketing to thrive in 2021 and into 2022, you're not going to want to miss this year's event!" said Jeremy Blossom, CEO & Co-Founder of Strikepoint Media.

As industry leaders in the financial marketing sector, Trade Thirsty & Strikepoint Media join forces to put the brightest marketers from around the world in the same room to talk digital marketing, network, and strategize fresh ideas to set you up for success.

ACS Live 2021 is possible because of our sponsors: Wealth365, Traffic Titans, Lifewater Media, Media Pub Network, Mad Hedge Fund Trader, After Offers, and Global Financial Wealth Television.

"I was blown away by the content from ACS Live. It was packed with cutting-edge marketing strategies from legit business leaders and practitioners who are working in the trenches at top financial publishing firms. No fluff. No theory. Just actionable ideas that I can deploy right away to boost my bottom line" said Matt Rizvi, a 2020 attendee.

Tickets are still available, and recordings of the event will be available with the purchase of your ticket. Visit FinancialMarketersHub.com/acs-live/ today to get your tickets.

About Strikepoint Media

Strikepoint Media was founded in 2013 and has quickly grown into a leader in the digital marketing industry, with more than $850 million in revenue generated for their clients. With clients all over the globe, they specialize in media buying, lead generation, funnel building, website design and development. They were recently featured on INC 5000's List of Fastest Growing Companies in the United States in 2020.

