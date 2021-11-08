Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $101.6 billion as of October 31, 2021, an increase of $4.3 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $138 million and market appreciation of $4.4 billion, partially offset by distributions of $203 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
9/30/2021
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
10/31/2021
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$22,818
($366)
$1,118
$ -
$23,570
Japan Subadvisory
10,262
(129)
746
(92)
10,787
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,267
32
364
-
6,663
Total Institutional Accounts
39,347
(463)
2,228
(92)
41,020
Open-end Funds
45,593
595
1,757
(62)
47,883
Closed-end Funds
12,320
6
414
(49)
12,691
Total AUM
$97,260
$138
$4,399
($203)
$101,594
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
