Aira Technologies Adds Industry Heavyweights Jim Doh, Dr. Anastassia Lauterbach, Dr. Hossein Moiin, Dr. Kevin Negus To Aira's Advisory Board

SARATOGA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aira Technologies, an AI software technology startup, today announced the addition of several new members to its board of advisors. The addition of these members is at a crucial time in the company's evolution.

"We are delighted and honored to welcome this group of experienced and accomplished leaders to advise our company through the next phase of growth," said Aira Technologies CEO Anand Chandrasekher . "Their unprecedented, combined expertise in key areas including wireless technology, AI ML, sales leadership, startup strategy and operational experience is humbling and will play a crucial role in guiding Aira's strategic decisions and broadening client engagements. I am confident that their global reach and depth of expertise will help open up new and exciting opportunities for Aira."

Brief backgrounds for advisory board members:

Jim Doh: former Qualcomm vice chairman and head of Asian operations; Jim retired from Qualcomm after 20 years and currently splits his time between California and South Korea.

Dr. Anastassia Lauterbach : former senior vice president for global business at Qualcomm; former senior vice president at Deutsche Telekom; former executive vice president of strategy for T-Mobile; professor of AI, Innsbruck Austria; AI advisor to McKinsey and United Nations; and former and current non-executive director at multinationals including FreightOne, easyJet PLC, and Dun & Bradstreet.

Dr. Hossein Moiin: former CTO and chief strategy officer at Nokia and key contributor to LTE standard, highly influential in shaping the mobile industry. Board adviser to leading companies on 5G.

Dr. Kevin J. Negus : former CTO Fastback Networks, former CTO Proxim Wireless, former FCC advisor, investor, advisor and/or board member at over 30 VC funded startups, professor of electrical engineering at Montana Tech University with over 40 technical papers and 80 patents.

For more information on advisory board members, please visit: https://www.aira-technology.com/advisors.

For additional information on Aira, please contact Aira Technologies at www.aira-technology.com or email info@aira-technology.com

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies has developed the world's first software system that leverages machine learning to supercharge wireless connections. Using Aira technology, wireless networks can achieve more than 2x range, 4x better battery life and 1000x better reliability. Aira Technologies' software solutions are under evaluation by leading wireless platform providers.

