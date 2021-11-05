Self Storage Plus Expands Portfolio in Fredericksburg VA

Self Storage Plus Now Manages an Established Facility in Fredericksburg

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus, a regional leader in the storage industry, is pleased to announce their newest acquisition located at 9600 Cosner Drive Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Formerly managed by MyStorage, this facility brings their management portfolio up to 51 locations and adds to their growing presence in the Fredericksburg market.

The Cosner Drive facility is a newly constructed facility built on 2.39 acres in the commercial core of Fredericksburg. The 3-story building consists of both climate controlled and drive-up units with sizes ranging from small lockers to large 10ft. by 30ft. units. Other features include a covered loading area, keypad entry, and a 360° drive aisle.

The property was developed by Graham Real Estate and formerly managed by MyStorage. The President of Graham Real Estate, W. Whitney Graham states, "As a self-storage developer and operator who began his career as a commercial real estate broker, I found the transaction with Arcland Property Company to be one of my easiest. Arcland was quick, professional, fair and they closed at the contracted price."

The property was purchased by Arcland Property Company, a local real estate company with a focus on the self-storage industry. Arcland develops, acquires, and manages self storage facilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region. Arclands' vision is to be pound-for-pound the best self-storage company by developing and operating exceptional facilities.

"We are excited to expand our acquisition portfolio by adding another high quality asset in the Northern Virginia market," said Anthony Piscitelli Vice President of Development & Acquisitions, Arcland Property Company.

For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities with 51 locations throughout the Washington-Baltimore Region. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®.

