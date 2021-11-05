Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation (RRPF) Announces Major Award from CZI Rare As One

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation is proud to announce our partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) Rare As One (RAO) program. This program, which lasts three years and includes training, mentoring, capacity building, research and network development, and $600,000 in grants, represents an extraordinary opportunity for the RRPF and will benefit all patients with RRP.

The Recurrent Respiratory Foundation is on a mission to find a cure and ultimately eradicate RRP, so that it becomes a disease of the past. On our journey to find a cure, we will be funding promising research proposals, spreading awareness of RRP, and supporting patients and caregivers on their RRP journey. With our voices united, we can and will work to end the burden of this disease on patients and caregivers.

The RRPF is proud to announce that we were chosen for a CZI Rare As One Award.

The RRPF's partnership with CZI RAO will accelerate the development of non-surgical treatment options for RRP, improve access to care, modernize the standards of treatment, and bring us closer to curing the disease. As the premier organization for RRP advocacy and research, we anticipate participation in the program will impact RRP patient outcomes and drive research across the globe.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) is caused by HPV6 or HPV11 infection, most often diagnosed before the age of five. It is a rare disease in which benign tumors (papilloma) grow in the respiratory tract, resulting in sometimes hundreds of surgeries over a lifetime. There is no FDA approved therapeutic treatment, no cure, only repeated surgical interventions to keep the respiratory tract clear of disease. The disease affects both children and adults, resulting in damage to the voice and airway. A rare complication of RRP is pulmonary spread, which can often become malignant and is the highest area of mortality for the disease.

RRP is honored to be one of the 20 rare disease non-profit organizations, out of 200 applicants, chosen to participate in this round of the CZI RAO program and we look forward to working together to fight rare disease, bringing progress to diagnosis and treatment. For more information on the CZI Rare As One award and the CZI Rare As One press release, please visit CZI Rare As One.

While we breathe, we hope!

