Kredivo and AirAsia Partners to Offer BNPL with 0% Interest for Plane Tickets in an Effort to Support Tourism Revival

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kredivo, Indonesia's leading "Buy Now Pay Later" platform, announces its strategic partnership with AirAsia, a low-cost carrier (LCC) giant in Southeast Asia. As the tourism industry continues to show promising signs of regrowth, the collaboration is expected to send off a positive signal through the availability of the paylater payment option for AirAsia customers.

Kredivo (PRNewsfoto/Kredivo)

The partnership allows AirAsia customers to choose Kredivo as a payment method on the official website as well as the AirAsia app. Customers can choose the term of payment they want: Pay-in-30-day or 3-month installments with 0% interest, or 6- and 12-month installments with only 2.6% interest per month. Powered by its proprietary AI capabilities, users can benefit from Kredivo's instant approval and 2-click checkout features, so they can purchase tickets without any hassles. This makes it easier for the public to enjoy affordable flights with top-of-the-line facilities to various destinations, with easy, safe, and fast installment payment options.

Lily Suriani, General Manager at Kredivo, said, "Currently, people have started traveling again as mobility restrictions have been relaxed. By enabling Kredivo as an easy and affordable paylater or installment option on all AirAsia platforms, they can now manage their cash flow carefully, especially when their economic condition is still affected by the pandemic. The partnership is also one of our strategies to continue tapping into a wider audience and supporting numerous economic activities."

Meanwhile, Priska Lampangateia, Senior Manager of Marketing at AirAsia Indonesia, said, "We are excited about our partnership with Kredivo, which provides flexible payment options for our customers. On top of that, digitalization has also become our focus in recent years, so that digital-based payment options have become the payment of choice for our customers who are currently shifting more and more towards a digital lifestyle. We hope that the partnership will make it easier for people to fulfill their travel needs and support the recovery of the tourism and transportation industries altogether."

About Kredivo

Kredivo is the leading digital credit platform in Indonesia that gives customers instant credit financing for ecommerce and offline purchases, and personal loans, based on real-time decisioning. Kredivo users can buy now and pay later with one of the lowest interest rates amongst digital credit providers in the country. Kredivo's merchant partners benefit from instant point-of-sale financing, powered by its unique 2-click checkout. Kredivo is operated by FinAccel, a Singapore headquartered financial technology company, with a mission to make financial services fast, affordable and accessible. FinAccel is backed by leading investors such as Mirae Asset, Naver, Square Peg Capital, Telkom Indonesia and Jungle Ventures, among others. Kredivo is supervised by OJK's multifinance division in Indonesia. To know more about FinAccel and Kredivo, visit www.finaccel.co and www.kredivo.com.

About AirAsia

AirAsia is a leading travel services company and financial platform in Asia Pacific providing aviation, travel, lifestyle and financial services. AirAsia started out as an airline with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, India, and Japan that has carried more than 600 million passengers to more than 150 destinations in Asia, Australia, the Middle East and the United States. As an airline, AirAsia is known for its world-class service and has been named the World's Best Low-Cost Airline for 12 consecutive times at the Skytrax event, and also the World's Leading Low-Cost Airline for 9 consecutive years at the World Travel Awards. AirAsia is growing and transforming into not just an airline business but also into the hotel, vacation, activity, online shopping business integrated into the airasia.com travel and lifestyle platform, Teleport integrated logistics platform and BigPay digital financial services. Follow AirAsia's social media accounts on Facebook (AirAsia), Twitter (@airasia_indo), Instagram (@airasiaid), YouTube (AirAsia), Weibo (@亚航之家) and WeChat (亚洲航空).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kredivo