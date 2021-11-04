Award-wining medical device company continues its mission of championing patient & clinician safety by providing innovative and thoughtful solutions to lighten the load of care

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading medical device company Tollos proudly introduces its revolutionary new product: The VECTOR™ Suspension System. Manufactured by the award-winning and trusted clinical partner of choice for medical institutions across North America, VECTOR is the first product of its kind to easily transfer lead apron weight away from the body, providing a long-awaited solution for caregivers enduring surgical fatigue.

TOLLOS INTRODUCES VECTOR: A REVOLUTIONARY NEW SUSPENSION SYSTEM FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

It has been estimated by the Society of Interventional Radiology that a 15-pound lead apron can exert a load of 300 pounds per square inch on the intervertebral discs. With over 30 years of expertise in the medical device industry, Tollos' mission is dedicated to innovating premium and trusted products that help improve both patient care and safe patient handling. Following years of intensive research and feedback from caregivers and healthcare professionals, VECTOR requires no additional equipment, comfortably adapts to virtually any lead apron, and can be customized to the height and tension of the wearer's vest via remote control.

"Tollos intimately understand the needs of patients and caregivers and remains focused on literally lightening the load to help reduce risk and fatigue," said William Vogel, president and chief executive officer. "The VECTOR Suspension System has been designed with clinician's needs in mind and we're thrilled that it will play an important role in providing the very best care."

VECTOR can be easily installed in the ceiling grid of procedure rooms and supports comprehensive radiation protection. Cables attached to VECTOR are fastened to the shoulder loops of the lead apron and the 'smart' device suspends the heavy apron, lifting the weight from the body. With 360o movement capabilities and a seven-foot radius it can fluidly move with the physician around the room and even across the operating table.

About Tollos:

Patient & clinician safety is more than a goal—it's a mission. Founded in 1989 as a medical device company, Tollos is dedicated to innovating new products and strategies to help create a safer, healthier environment and assist with implementing and maintaining clinician and patient safety programs.

Tollos is the trusted clinical partner of choice for many leading medical institutions across North America and is committed to developing intelligently engineered medical device solutions that reduce injuries, increase comfort, and lighten the load of care for healthcare professionals and patients.

From repositioning aids to built-in ceiling lifts, all aspects of patient mobility are covered within Tollos' broad portfolio of mobility equipment. The Tollos Seal of Excellence ensures the highest manufacturing and installation standards and ensures long-term patient & clinician safety using Tollos-certified parts and accessories. Tollos is a proud partner of the Association of Safe Patient Handling Professionals.

