Legendary Football Coach and Celltex Sports Program Manager Inducted to Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 Class

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based biotechnology company Celltex Therapeutics Corporation is proud to announce Jackie Sherrill, former collegiate football coach and Celltex's Sports Program Manager, was recently inducted to the Pitt Athletics 13-member Hall of Fame 2020 Class. The Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame recognizes and honors student-athletes, coaches, teams and other members of the University of Pittsburgh community who have performed with distinction and been instrumental in the success of Pitt Athletics. The special induction ceremony was held Friday, October 22 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Top left to right: Gordy Oliver, Jackie Sherrill, Tony Dorsett, Pete Neft, Sam Clancy. Bottom left to right: Ron Dzadomy, Bobby Grier. Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. October 22, 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Celltex Therapeutics Corporation)

Sherrill served as head football coach at the University of Pittsburgh from 1977-1981 and is recognized for leading the team with the highest winning percentage to date, cementing Pitt's stature as a national football powerhouse. His 1980 squad, deemed by some to be Pitt's best ever, went 11-1, finished second in both polls and was selected the nation's No. 1 team by The New York Times. He has more than 25 years of experience in collegiate sports and also served as head football coach of Mississippi State University, Texas A&M University, and Washington State University.

Off the field, he has dedicated his post-football career to working with Celltex on advancing stem cell therapy research awareness to help improve quality of life for other professional athletes. It is common for former professional athletes to suffer from joint pain, arthritis, cognitive issues, autoimmune disorders and other debilitating health conditions after devoting their lives to sports. Through his work with Celltex, an international leader in cryopreservation, or banking, and culturing of autologous, adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for therapeutic use, Sherrill hopes to continue bringing awareness about the safety and efficacy of adult stem cell therapy to professional sports leagues.

Sherrill, along with former Pitt and Dallas Cowboys star Tony Dorsett, are among hundreds of Celltex clients who have banked their own mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) with Celltex, received stem cell therapy and seen improvements in their conditions. Celltex's proprietary technology has been recognized in the world of professional sports for helping athletes like these superstars to alleviate pain from their longtime athletic careers.

"I am honored to join this legendary group of Pitt athletes, coaches and teams in the Hall of Fame 2020 Class. I am also grateful to continue using my coaching skills and connections to help former athletes and others improve the quality of their lives through stem cell therapy and using one's own MSCs produced by Celltex," said Sherrill. "Personally, I was able to avoid a double knee replacement and a rotator cuff repair. Stem cell therapy significantly reduced the pain I was living with daily, and I am dedicated to making these therapies more accessible to anyone else living in pain."

"Celltex is thrilled to see Coach Sherrill receive this incredible recognition of his status as a football coaching legend," said David G. Eller, Chairman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Celltex. "We are confident that through Jackie's hard work and dedication on and off the field, that one day, millions of Americans in need will be able to access the regenerative power of their own adult stem cells for therapeutic purposes."

"Jackie's induction into the Pitt Hall of Fame is a well-deserved achievement. Jackie's dedication and determination as the recruiting coach for Pitt was one of many reasons why I chose the University of Pittsburgh," said Tony Dorsett, NFL football legend, University of Pittsburgh all-American player and Celltex client. "He is a man of his word and is committed to helping individuals thrive. He has continued this commitment through his work with Celltex and has improved countless lives."



