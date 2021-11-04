Bally's Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Recent Highlights

Record revenue of $314.8 million , an increase of $198.2 million , or 169.9%, year over year

Net loss of $14.7 million compared to net income of $6.7 million for the comparable period; Adjusted EBITDA of $78.0 million , an increase of $40.0 million year over year

Retail Casinos revenue was a record high of $301.6 million

Retail Casinos net income of $49.4 million versus $22.1 million for the comparable period; Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR of $106.5 million versus $43.5 million for the comparable period

Completed acquisition of Gamesys on October 1 st

Gamesys Revenue of $278.6 million a record high on a constant currency basis; Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million and $83.8 million , respectively(1)

(1) The Company acquired Gamesys on October 1, 2021. Accordingly, Gamesys results are not included in the Company's results as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Lee Fenton, Chief Executive Officer said, "On October 1, 2021, Bally's completed its transformational acquisition of Gamesys Group - a strategic combination that further advances Bally's global, data-driven, omni-channel strategy. As a result, our business is evolving from a regional casino operator into an industry leader in retail, sports, media and iGaming, which will see us harness a set of assets that provides a formidable platform for growth as a digital-first leader in global gaming entertainment."

Fenton continued, "This quarter, Retail Casinos had $301.6 million of revenue and $106.5 million of Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR. The quarter was negatively impacted by approximately $6 million of losses related to natural disasters, including two hurricanes and wildfires in Nevada. North America Interactive sales doubled from last quarter at $11.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of ($5.5) million, which was in line with our expectations. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company of $78.0 million includes $11.4 million of rent expense and $11.1 million of corporate expense. Gamesys had record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis for the quarter, which will be consolidated into Bally's results starting with the fourth quarter."

Summary of Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2021

2020 Revenue $ 314,779



$ 116,624

Income from operations $ 27,734



$ 23,383

Income from operations margin 8.8 %

20.0 % Net (loss) income $ (14,747)



$ 6,723

Net (loss) income margin (4.7) %

5.8 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 77,977



$ 38,005

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 24.8 %

32.6 % Retail Casinos net income $ 49,387



$ 22,083

Retail Casinos net income margin 16.4 %

19.2 % Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR(1) $ 106,534



$ 43,512

Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin(1) 35.3 %

37.8 % (1) Refer to tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Global Refinancing

On August 20, 2021, the Company issued $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 and $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031.

On October 1, 2021, the Company entered into a credit agreement for senior secured credit facilities consisting of a $1.945 billion senior secured first lien term loan facility and an undrawn $620.0 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility. The proceeds of the new credit facilities and the new senior notes plus other resources were used to repay the Company's existing debt, pay a portion of the Gamesys acquisition price and repay Gamesys debt. On October 1, 2021, gross debt was $3.445 billion with no drawings on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility.

Shares Outstanding

As of October 31, 2021, the Company had 54,363,371 common shares issued and outstanding. Not included in the common shares outstanding are the Company-issued warrants, options and other contingent consideration provided as part of acquisitions and strategic partnerships that, as a result of the exercise of warrants and options, or the achievement of certain performance targets, may result in the issuance of common shares in future periods. These incremental shares are summarized below:

Sinclair Penny Warrants 7,911,724 Sinclair Performance Warrants 3,279,337 Sinclair Options(1) 1,639,669 Monkey Knife Fight penny warrants 24,611 Monkey Knife Fight contingent shares 787,557 Telescope contingent shares 75,678 SportCaller contingent shares(2) 230,830 Outstanding awards under Equity Incentive Plans 895,988

14,845,394

(1) Consists of four equal tranches to purchase shares with exercise prices ranging from $30.00 to $45.00 per share, exercisable over a seven-year period beginning on the fourth anniversary of the November 18, 2020 closing of the Sinclair Agreement. (2) The contingent consideration related to the SportCaller acquisition is 10M EUR, payable in shares subject to certain post-acquisition earnout targets and based on share price at time of payment. For purposes of this estimate, the Company used the EUR>USD conversion rate of 1.1574 as of September 30, 2021 and the closing share price of Company common shares of $50.14 per share to calculate the shares expected to be issued if all earn-out targets are met.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin, which exclude certain items described below. The Company believes these measures represent important measures of financial performance that provide useful information that is helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings, or loss, for the Company, or where noted the Company's reportable segments, before, in each case, interest expense, net of interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, share-based compensation, gain on sale-leaseback, and certain other gains or losses as well as, when presented for the Company's reporting segments, an adjustment related to the allocation of corporate costs among segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin is measured as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

"Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR" is Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) for the Company's East and West segments plus rent expense associated with triple net operating leases with GLPI for the real estate assets used in the operation of Bally's Evansville and Dover Downs and the assumption of the lease for real estate and land underlying the operations of the Bally's Lake Tahoe property. Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin is measured as Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR as a percentage of revenue.

Management has historically used Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin when evaluating operating performance because the Company believes that these metrics are necessary to provide a full understanding of the Company's core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a measure that is widely used for evaluating operating performance of companies in the Company's industry and a principal basis for valuing resort and gaming companies like the Company. Management of the Company believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods presented or they may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Neither Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR should be construed as an alternative to GAAP net income or GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAR as used by the Company may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in the Company's industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

Third Quarter Conference Call

The Company's third quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast will be held today, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 876-9176 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ32021. The webcast of the call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the Internet at the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ballys.com . An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 120 days. Supplemental materials have also been posted to the Investors section of the website, under Events & Presentations.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 15 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's Casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by BALY in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for BALY to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. BALY has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to those included it the Company's Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

BALLY'S CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,259



$ 123,445

Restricted cash 1,844,758



3,110

Accounts receivable, net 39,770



14,798

Inventory 12,048



9,296

Tax receivable 102,388



84,483

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79,255



53,823

Total current assets 2,242,478



288,955

Property and equipment, net 780,656



749,029

Right of use assets, net 499,133



36,112

Goodwill 444,908



186,979

Intangible assets, net 996,686



663,395

Other assets 5,842



5,385

Total assets $ 4,969,703



$ 1,929,855

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,750



$ 5,750

Current portion of lease liabilities 20,567



1,520

Accounts payable 36,976



15,869

Accrued liabilities 207,283



120,055

Total current liabilities 270,576



143,194

Long-term debt, net 2,556,421



1,094,105

Long-term portion of lease liabilities 504,885



62,025

Pension benefit obligations 8,147



9,215

Deferred tax liability 63,123



36,983

Naming rights liabilities 190,270



243,965

Contingent consideration payable 43,691



—

Other long-term liabilities 15,139



13,770

Total liabilities 3,652,252



1,603,257

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 44,581,568 and 30,685,938 shares issued; 44,581,568 and 30,685,938 shares outstanding) 445



307

Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding) —



—

Additional paid-in-capital 1,368,908



294,643

Treasury stock, at cost —



—

Retained earnings (8,328)



34,792

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,334)



(3,144)

Total Bally's Corporation stockholders' equity 1,313,691



326,598

Non-controlling interest 3,760



—

Total stockholders' equity 1,317,451



326,598

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,969,703



$ 1,929,855



BALLY'S CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Gaming $ 227,594



$ 96,588



$ 585,791



$ 196,191

Racing 2,022



1,684



6,593



4,817

Hotel 32,903



6,874



68,277



16,635

Food and beverage 29,504



6,889



68,386



23,875

Other 22,756



4,589



45,731



13,178

Total revenue 314,779



116,624



774,778



254,696

















Operating (income) costs and expenses:













Gaming 75,174



25,996



182,059



59,080

Racing 1,996



1,681



5,715



4,877

Hotel 9,413



2,482



22,068



6,926

Food and beverage 21,419



6,016



50,632



21,951

Other 7,624



408



11,442



2,461

Advertising, general and administrative 142,905



43,996



324,615



117,594

Goodwill and asset impairment —



—



4,675



8,554

Expansion and pre-opening 232



—



1,772



—

Acquisition, integration and restructuring 6,797



2,740



37,457



6,984

Gain from insurance recoveries, net of losses (7,942)



(10)



(19,197)



(1,036)

Rebranding 427



—



1,722



—

Gain on sale-leaseback —



—



(53,425)



—

Depreciation and amortization 29,000



9,932



67,503



28,054

Total operating (income) costs and expenses 287,045



93,241



637,038



255,445

Income (loss) from operations 27,734



23,383



137,740



(749)

















Other income (expense):













Interest income 547



42



1,601



297

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (31,853)



(16,950)



(74,480)



(43,688)

Change in value of naming rights liabilities 6,965



—



(1,371)



—

Gain (adjustment) on bargain purchases (1,039)



—



23,075



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt (19,419)



—



(19,419)



—

Other, net (3,082)



—



(6,905)



—

Total other expense, net (47,881)



(16,908)



(77,499)



(43,391)

















(Loss) income before provision for income taxes (20,147)



6,475



60,241



(44,140)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes (5,400)



(248)



16,751



(18,430)

Net (loss) income $ (14,747)



$ 6,723



$ 43,490



$ (25,710)

















Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.30)



$ 0.22



$ 0.95



$ (0.83)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 49,506



30,458



45,573



30,825

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.30)



$ 0.22



$ 0.95



$ (0.83)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 49,506



30,635



45,876



30,825



BALLY'S CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

(In thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss ) $ 43,490



$ (25,710)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 67,503



28,054

Amortization of operating lease right of use assets 7,497



875

Goodwill and asset impairment 4,675



8,554

Share-based compensation 13,833



9,468

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 4,890



3,256

Gain from insurance recoveries (18,660)



—

Gain on sale-leaseback (53,425)



—

Loss on assets and liabilities measured at fair value 21,280



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt 19,419



—

Deferred income taxes (1,296)



(6,209)

Change in value of naming rights liabilities 1,371



—

Change in contingent consideration payable (14,830)



—

Gain on bargain purchases (23,075)



—

Other operating activities 4,715



162

Changes in current operating assets and liabilities (6,544)



(16,739)

Net cash provided by operating activities 70,843



1,711

Cash flows from investing activities:





Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (371,655)



(275,947)

Deposit for pending acquisition of Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel —



(4,000)

Foreign exchange forward contract premiums (22,592)



—

Capital expenditures (67,158)



(8,566)

Insurance proceeds from hurricane damage 18,660



—

Other investing activities (3,382)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (446,127)



(288,513)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuance of common stock, net 667,872



—

Proceeds from sale-leaseback 144,000



—

Revolver borrowings 275,000



250,000

Revolver payments (85,000)



(250,000)

Term loan proceeds, net —



261,180

Term loan repayments (4,313)



(2,938)

Senior note proceeds, net of fees of $12,998 1,487,003



—

Senior note repayments (210,000)



—

Payment of redemption premium on debt extinguishment (14,175)



—

Payment of financing fees (9,968)



(1,117)

Share repurchases —



(33,292)

Issuance of Sinclair penny warrants 50,000



—

Payment of shareholder dividends —



(3,199)

Share redemption for tax withholdings - restricted stock (1,323)



(2,564)

Stock options exercised 301



84

Net cash provided by financing activities 2,299,397



218,154

Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (41,651)



—

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,882,462



(68,648)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 126,555



185,502

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,009,017



$ 116,854

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 51,396



$ 33,627

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 35,736



4,385



BALLY'S CORPORATION Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 314,779



$ 116,624



$ 774,778



$ 254,696

















Net (loss) income $ (14,747)



$ 6,723



$ 43,490



$ (25,710)

Interest expense, net of interest income 31,306



16,908



72,879



43,391

(Benefit) provision for income taxes (5,400)



(248)



16,751



(18,430)

Depreciation and amortization 29,000



9,932



67,503



28,054

Non-operating (income) expense(1) 16,575



—



4,620



—

Acquisition, integration and restructuring 6,797



2,740



37,457



6,984

Share-based compensation 5,449



1,799



13,833



9,468

Gain on sale-leaseback —



—



(53,425)



—

Other(2) 8,997



151



11,106



5,586

Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,977



$ 38,005



$ 214,214



$ 49,343

















Net (loss) income margin (4.7) %

5.8 %

5.6 %

(10.1) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.8 %

32.6 %

27.6 %

19.4 %







(1) Non-operating (income) expense for the applicable periods include: (i) change in value of naming rights liabilities, (ii) gain on bargain purchases, (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt, and, (iv) other (income) expense, net. (2) Other includes the following non-recurring items for the applicable periods: (i) Goodwill and asset impairments, (ii) deal-related, rebranding, expansion and pre-opening expenses, (iii) Employee Retention Credits related to COVID-19, (iv) Credit Agreement amendment related expenses, (v) costs related to pursuing sports betting, iGaming and lottery access in various jurisdictions, (vi) non-routine legal expenses, and (vii) net gains related to insurance recoveries.

BALLY'S CORPORATION Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 East

West

Other

Total Revenue $ 176,975



$ 124,603



$ 13,201



$ 314,779

















Net income (loss) $ 25,386



$ 24,001



$ (64,134)



$ (14,747)

Interest expense, net of interest income 6



(1)



31,301



31,306

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,077



7,217



(21,694)



(5,400)

Depreciation and amortization 5,763



8,279



14,958



29,000

Non-operating (income) expense(1) —



—



16,575



16,575

Acquisition, integration and restructuring —



—



6,797



6,797

Share-based compensation —



—



5,449



5,449

Other(1) 1,397



(5,853)



13,453



8,997

Allocation of corporate costs 11,686



8,165



(19,851)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,315



$ 41,808



$ (17,146)



$ 77,977









(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 East

West

Other

Total Revenue $ 59,065



$ 55,900



$ 1,659



$ 116,624

















Net income (loss) $ 10,702



$ 11,381



$ (15,360)



$ 6,723

Interest expense, net of interest income 30



(12)



16,890



16,908

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,846



3,155



(7,249)



(248)

Depreciation and amortization 5,571



4,279



82



9,932

Acquisition, integration and restructuring —



—



2,740



2,740

Share-based compensation —



—



1,799



1,799

Other(1) (330)



(154)



635



151

Allocation of corporate costs 2,591



2,453



(5,044)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,410



$ 21,102



$ (5,507)



$ 38,005









(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 East

West

Other

Total Revenue $ 408,458



$ 343,190



$ 23,130



$ 774,778

















Net income (loss) $ 90,353



$ 77,397



$ (124,260)



$ 43,490

Interest expense, net of interest income 38



(14)



72,855



72,879

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 34,434



23,310



(40,993)



16,751

Depreciation and amortization 17,275



21,695



28,533



67,503

Non-operating (income) expense(1) —



—



4,620



4,620

Acquisition, integration and restructuring —



—



37,457



37,457

Share-based compensation —



—



13,833



13,833

Gain on sale-leaseback (53,425)



—



—



(53,425)

Other(1) 5,784



(15,329)



20,651



11,106

Allocation of corporate costs 26,544



22,365



(48,909)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,003



$ 129,424



$ (36,213)



$ 214,214









(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 East

West

Other

Total Revenue $ 146,848



$ 104,039



$ 3,809



$ 254,696

















Net income (loss) $ 6,602



$ 7,710



$ (40,022)



$ (25,710)

Interest expense, net of interest income 51



(25)



43,365



43,391

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,443



610



(21,483)



(18,430)

Depreciation and amortization 18,022



9,805



227



28,054

Acquisition, integration and restructuring 20



—



6,964



6,984

Share-based compensation —



—



9,468



9,468

Other(1) (2,379)



7,614



351



5,586

Allocation of corporate costs 8,683



5,794



(14,477)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,442



$ 31,508



$ (15,607)



$ 49,343









(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin for Retail Casinos (unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 East

West

Retail Casinos Revenue $ 176,975



$ 124,603



$ 301,578













Net income $ 25,386



$ 24,001



$ 49,387

Interest expense, net of interest income 6



(1)



5

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,077



7,217



16,294

Depreciation and amortization 5,763



8,279



14,042

Other(1) 1,397



(5,853)



(4,456)

Allocation of corporate costs 11,686



8,165



19,851

Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,315



$ 41,808



$ 95,123

Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases (2) 9,996



1,415



11,411

Adjusted EBITDAR $ 63,311



$ 43,223



$ 106,534













Retail Casinos net income margin







16.4 % Retail Casinos Adjusted EBITDAR margin







35.3 %







(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above. (2) Consists of the operating lease components contained within our triple net master lease dated June 4, 2021 with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. ("GLPI") and the triple net lease assumed in connection with our acquisition of Bally's Lake Tahoe, which is primarily our individual triple net leases with GLPI for the real estate assets used in the operation of Bally's Evansville and Dover Downs, and the assumption of the lease for real estate and land underlying the operations of the Bally's Lake Tahoe facility.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 East

West

Retail Casinos Revenue $ 59,065



$ 55,900



$ 114,965













Net income $ 10,702



$ 11,381



$ 22,083

Interest expense, net of interest income 30



(12)



18

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,846



3,155



7,001

Depreciation and amortization 5,571



4,279



9,850

Other(1) (330)



(154)



(484)

Allocation of corporate costs 2,591



2,453



5,044

Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,410



$ 21,102



$ 43,512

Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases(2) —



—



—

Adjusted EBITDAR $ 22,410



$ 21,102



$ 43,512













Retail Casinos net income margin







19.2 % Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin







37.8 %







(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above. (2) See description of adjustment in the "Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Margin to Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin for Retail Casinos (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for North America Interactive (unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 North America

Interactive Net loss $ (19,213)

Interest expense, net of interest income (10)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,780)

Depreciation and amortization 6,274

Non-operating (income) expense(1) 22

Other(1) 12,577

Allocation of corporate costs 651

Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,479)









(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bally's Corporation