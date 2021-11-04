42 North Dental Celebrates Award-Winning Dentists

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations are in order for the 39 dentists of 42 North Dental who won "Top Dentist" awards in 2021! Awarded by Boston Magazine, Connecticut Magazine, New Hampshire Magazine, and Westchester Magazine, this recognition is voted on by peer-dentists in each voting area and vetted by an expert panel. In total, since the program's inception, 42 North Dental has had more "Top Dentist" wins than any other dental practice in the coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/Gentle Dental Partners)

"I'm proud of the winning dentists, their teams, and colleagues across the organization." says Dr. Michael Scialabba, Chief Clinical Officer at 42 North Dental. He continues "To have fellow dentists in our region vote for our dentists as 'Top Dentists' is compelling evidence that we set the bar for quality patient care in our respective markets."

Clinicians at 42 North Dental are aided by 360-degree support in all areas from clinical to administrative services. Peer review groups, formalized mentoring, ongoing free CE courses, and study clubs help doctors and their teams connect and collaborate across the provider community. Additionally, administrative support extends throughout the practices from IT to recruiting, allowing clinicians to fully focus on providing the highest quality dental care and patient experience.

Dr. Scialabba continues, "A sincere congratulations and thank you to every team member at 42 North Dental. Your commitment to patients and your dedication to quality care is greatly valued."

See below for a complete list of winners.

Boston Magazine

Craig M. Allen Allen Dental Associates Lauren E. Handwerk Lyle E. Smith Erin Marie Hersey Dynamic Dental Marisa B. Reason Andrew Henry Mancini Gentle Dental Fan Yang Ibrahim Lakkis Jose Oscar Colon Kirill Klimashov Madison A. Lemmo Natalia K. Hoffmann Saishree Amin Catherine J. Moshirfar Great Hill Dental Partners Lawrence E Goodman Maryanne Knasas Irwin Omar Salem Qian Yang David A. Goldberg Newbury Dental Associates Jonathan D. Millen Shadi Daher Ronen Krausz The Center for Pediatric Dental Care & Orthodontics Derek Lik-Szun Leung Wellesley Dental Group Ejaz Ali Femina E. Ali Mohammad H. Barra David Lustbader South Shore Oral Surgery Michael Shemkus Michael Gu Paul Wilson



Connecticut Magazine

Steven Meltzer Family Dental Practice of Bloomfield Ian Gibbs Family Dental Practice of Newington Manuel Sato Four Town Dental James Pucci New Haven Dental Group Lindsay Gadzik Southern CT Dental Group



New Hampshire Magazine

Joshua Howard JD Howard Dental



Westchester Magazine

John Browne Brown, Goetz, Miraglia Eugene Goetz Brown, Goetz, Miraglia Ben Miraglia Brown, Goetz, Miraglia

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest supporting 38 practice brands in 105 locations. Committed to eliminating barriers to quality patient care by providing administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the practice to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as unmatched administrative support. 42 North Dental was created for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 42 North Dental