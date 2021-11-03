Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Federal Lawsuit Against Pick-Five Imports, Inc. After Elite Bistro Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

The lawsuit alleges that Pick-Five Imports, Inc., the manufacturer of Maxi-Matic Elite Bistro pressure cookers, has misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 450 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC)

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Crystal Mora, a resident of New Mexico, alleging Pick-Five Imports, Inc., the manufacturer of the Maxi-Matic Elite Bistro pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Mora's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on October 6, 2019. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Mora sustained severe thermal burns to her neck, chest and arms. According to the Complaint, the Elite Bistro is marketed as having "safety features" which are supposed to prevent the lid of the pressure cooker from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Mora alleges that the Elite Bistro pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC in connection with Harlan Law.

Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

