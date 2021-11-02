Signature Kitchen Suite Takes Top Design Awards For Industry-First Undercounter Drawer Fridge-Freezer

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing luxury kitchen appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite has garnered nearly 50 top industry awards in recognition of innovative product design and first-of-its kind functionality across multiple product categories – punctuated most recently by the brand new 24-inch undercounter convertible refrigerator/freezer drawers earning the coveted 2021 AD Great Design Award.

This undercounter appliance redefines food storage due to its impeccable precision for preservation and the utmost in flexibility. It has been recognized for its innovative technology and thoughtful design including unique dual refrigerator/freezer drawers that operate independently with temperature settings that can be adjusted based on a busy family's ever-evolving needs. Purposeful design and precise temperatures have never been more versatile thanks to two ingenious convertible drawers offering six Multi-Temp™ Settings: Pantry, Fridge, Bar, Seafood, Meat or Freezer. With unmatched versatility and the option to be installed with custom cabinet panels or a stainless steel finish, this 24-inch unit can easily fit into various areas of the home outside of the main kitchen, including the home office, bar, theater room, or gym.

In addition to the AD Great Design Award, the product has been honored with other notable distinctions including the 2021 iF Design Award, Connected Design Award, TWICE VIP Award and Kitchen and Bath Business "Product of the Year" Judges' Pick Award. It also received Architizer A+ special recognition and was named a 2021 Green Builder Hot 50 Product.

Other appliances across Signature Kitchen Suite's portfolio have also been recognized this year for their unique features and innovative design including the 36- and 48-inch dual-fuel pro ranges and rangetops with sous vide, induction and gas; the undercounter dual zone wine refrigerator; and more. The awards range from "30 Most Innovative Kitchens & Bath" Award bestowed by Beautiful Kitchen & Baths magazine, part of the Meredith Corporation's Luxury Home Design Group, to the TecHome Brilliance Awards and "Best of IBS" awards from the National Association of Home Builders, among others.

"We are challenging the industry to deliver exceptional innovation and value to luxury homeowners, so it's a tremendous honor to see our industry-first products, like the game-changing undercounter convertible refrigerator/freezer drawers, recognized by leading authorities," said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing for Signature Kitchen Suite. "With purposeful design and functionality, unique products like this are pushing the boundaries on advanced appliance design, and this recognition validates our desire to drive innovation the luxury appliance marketplace."

