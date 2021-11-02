Graybar Announces Acquisition of Metro Electric Supply and Metro Lighting

ST. LOUIS, Miss., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that it has acquired Metro Electric Supply and Metro Lighting.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., Metro is a regional distributor that primarily serves homebuilders and contractors that specialize in residential, commercial and industrial projects. It is also a retailer of lighting products. The company was founded in 1967 and operates fourteen locations across the St. Louis region, including eight electrical supply locations and six lighting showrooms. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the Metro Electric Supply and Metro Lighting brand with the same employees, leadership team and suppliers.

"We are pleased to welcome the Metro Electric Supply and Metro Lighting team to Graybar," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "As two well-established St. Louis companies, we believe our future together is bright. We look forward to powering a new era for our companies and for the St. Louis region."

"In planning for our future, one of our family's top priorities was ensuring Metro would continue to remain locally owned and operated," said Bill Frisella, owner of Metro. "We are excited for this new chapter in our company's history, and we believe that being part of Graybar gives us a tremendous opportunity to grow and thrive for years to come."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 292 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

