Plannuh Introduces New Functionality to Help Marketers Forecast, Measure and Compare True Campaign Value Marketers can now use new Plannuh capabilities powered by deep learning to reliably and consistently forecast and measure returns generated from their marketing campaigns

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketers now have a new tool to forecast, demonstrate, and compare the true business value of their marketing campaigns. Plannuh , a startup transforming the way marketers plan and budget, today announced new functionality to help them reliably and consistently measure the business value (return expressed in a dollar value) generated from their campaigns.

Today marketers track a variety of metrics, from leads to share of voice to opportunities. The problem is that they are all different measurements, with no way to calculate the true business value to prove and improve their marketing. For this reason, CEOs and CFOs have always debated with CMOs on what level of financial investment should go into marketing.

The Plannuh application uniquely houses the entire marketing plan – containing all campaigns, budgets, the expenses (down to the penny), and all the performance metrics associated with a campaign. As a result of all this integrated marketing data, marketers can use the application to forecast and prove the true business value of their campaigns expressed in dollars for an apples to apples comparison across all marketing activities. This is the most accurate measure of marketing performance and Plannuh is the only application to offer it.

The new Plannuh functionality allows marketing leaders to:

Forecast campaign performance using a recursive model powered by deep learning to evaluate investments for proactive adjustments to campaigns

Make better decisions based on a universal metric for marketing measurement.

Gain early and clear insight into the top- and bottom-performing campaigns to swiftly and effectively rebalance the marketing plan and budget.

Adopt a consistent way to measure across different campaign types, across all stages of the marketing and sales funnel.

"Every CMO we speak with tells us that their ultimate goal is to fully understand the business value of their marketing investments – finally, they can achieve that," said Peter Mahoney, founder and chief executive officer of Plannuh. "Now marketing teams can use Plannuh to make timely, data-driven decisions to prove and improve the business value of their marketing."

Plannuh's mission is to improve the marketing profession by helping marketers build, execute, and measure winning marketing plans that prove the value of the marketing they create. Plannuh automatically calculates in real time the business value of marketing and forecasts future business value based on the marketing funnel stage for predicting performance.

About Plannuh

Marketers looking to prove and improve the business value of their marketing, use Plannuh, the first cloud-based Marketing Leadership Platform, to quickly and easily create winning plans, maximize budget impact, and measure the true performance. Unlike disconnected, static spreadsheets and disparate tactical marketing systems, only Plannuh offers a unified, collaborative platform that delivers AI-driven process automation for achieving agility, efficiency, and industry-leading marketing performance. To learn more, visit www.plannuh.com .

