In Trump Time Book Claims to Exonerate Bannon & Trump From Jan 6 Violence

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Navarro's new book In Trump Time debuted this week and provides the inside "Green Bay Packers Sweep" scoop about what really happened on January 6th on Capitol Hill. As Navarro writes in Chapter 21, "The last three people on God's good Earth who want to see violence erupt on Capitol Hill this sixth day of January are Stephen K. Bannon, myself, and President Donald John Trump."

The goal of the "Green Bay Sweep" strategy designed by Bannon was not to get the election overturned, but rather to subject the ballots cast in the key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to careful scrutiny and investigation. As Navarro details, for the "Green Bay Sweep" to work, Vice President Mike Pence would have to "assert his constitutional power as Senate president [and] put certification of the election on ice for at least another several weeks while Congress and the various state legislatures involved investigate[d] all of the fraud and election irregularities that [would] be raised on Capitol Hill."

As Navarro watched the events unfold, he thought to himself, "January 6th will be either Mike Pence's finest hour or the traitorous Et u, Brute? end of both his and Donald Trump's political careers."

Pence would indeed betray Trump but the story behind that story is one of the most interesting of the In Trump Time book. Navarro reveals the real culprit and Pence puppet master - resembling another Shakespearean character in Iago - is Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short who would convince Pence to do exactly the wrong thing, thereby furthering the interests of the Globalist Koch Network from which Short had gotten so many paychecks. Yet it was only because of the violence on Capitol Hill that day that Pence could credibly refuse to call for an investigation into what Navarro documents are massive election irregularities.

Peter Navarro holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and was a professor emeritus of economics and public policy at the University of California-Irvine for more than 20 years. He served as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at the White House during the Trump Administration. He is the author of numerous books, including his China trilogy: The Coming China Wars (2006), Death By China (2011), and Crouching Tiger (2015). At the White House, Dr. Navarro advised President Trump on policies to increase economic growth, decrease trade deficits, and strengthen America's defense industrial base. He also helped increase foreign military sales to allied nations, and reformed conventional arms transfer and unmanned aerial systems policies.

