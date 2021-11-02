Infusion for Health Secures $50 Million in Funding for Chronic Disease Management Platform Oak HC/FT leads investment to accelerate expansion into new markets and solidify the Company's positioning as a leading comprehensive chronic care management platform

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion for Health, a leading network of ambulatory infusion centers that provides therapies to patients with complex and chronic conditions, today announced it has raised $50 million in funding led by Oak HC/FT with participation from existing investor Cimarron Healthcare Capital. Infusion for Health will utilize this investment to expand its offerings and geographic reach and further solidify its positioning as a comprehensive chronic disease management platform.

Infusion for Health is a leading provider of adult and pediatric infusion services in Southern California, treating complex and chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, osteoporosis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, arthritis, and more. The company brings a patient-centric approach to infusion therapy, prioritizing patient care, comfort, and convenience while reducing the cost of care for patients and insurers alike.

"All patients deserve exceptional care in a safe and comfortable environment," said Dan McCarty, Chief Executive Officer of Infusion for Health. "We are looking forward to partnering with Oak HC/FT, an investor that shares our commitment to reimaging how patients with complex and chronic conditions interact with their healthcare, to improve clinical outcomes while lowering costs."

In the past year, Infusion for Health has more than quadrupled the size of its business and geographic reach. It now covers more than 20 million lives in Southern California and boasts a Net Promoter Score of over 95% from its patients.

This next phase of growth will focus on expanding to new markets and developing offerings that enable Infusion for Health to engage both patients and providers earlier in the care process. Currently, as many as 1 out of 5 patients delay or avoid infusion therapy due to lack of appropriate access. Infusion for Health is committed to solving this problem, which will improve patients' lives and lower the overall cost of care.

"Infusion for Health is creating a new standard in quality chronic disease management care," said Andrew Adams, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Oak HC/FT. "We believe in Infusion for Health's vision of bringing high quality, low cost, and convenient solutions to more patients. We are proud to provide the resources to make this vision a reality and serve as a partner in this next phase of growth."

"Congratulations to Dan and the Infusion for Health team on their tremendous success in making quality, patient-centric infusion services more widely accessible," said James Nadauld, Founder & Managing Partner at Cimarron Healthcare Capital. "We are excited to welcome a world-class healthcare investor like Oak HC/FT, whose investment will fuel growth and expansion of Infusion for Health's services offerings."

About Infusion for Health

Infusion for Health offers an exceptional infusion therapy experience to adults and pediatric patients with chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Crohn's disease, arthritis, autoimmune deficiencies, and more. It's patient-centric model lowers the barriers to care while delivering an unparalleled experience in state-of-the-art facilities so that patients can live better lives. For more information, visit https://infusionforhealth.com/.

About Oak HC/FT

Oak HC/FT is a venture and growth equity firm investing in companies driving transformation in healthcare and fintech, two uniquely complementary and high-growth sectors. With deep domain expertise and strategic resources, Oak HC/FT partners with leading entrepreneurs at every stage, from seed to growth, to build businesses that make a measurable, lasting impact on these industries. Founded in 2014, the firm has $3.3 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with investors in San Francisco and Boston. Follow Oak HC/FT on Twitter and LinkedIn and learn more at oakhcft.com.

About Cimarron Healthcare Capital

Cimarron Healthcare Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm based in Salt Lake City, UT. Cimarron is led by a unique combination of seasoned healthcare investors and operators. The firm partners with owners and operators in the healthcare lower middle-market to build enduring businesses that improve the healthcare system and drive value for all stakeholders.

