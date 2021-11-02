Gravity Diagnostics Appoints Brian Doughty as Vice President of Business Development

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics, a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, has announced the strategic hire of Brian Doughty, MBA, MPA, MA, as Vice President of Business Development. Brian will be responsible for driving success across various sectors with an emphasis on sustainable revenue and execution. He will plan, manage, direct, administer, and coordinate business development projects through partnering and collaboration.

Brian Doughty was hired as Vice President of Business Operations for Gravity Diagnostics.

"I have known Brian for over 20 years and there is no one better than Brian at working with clinical experts to modify treatment algorithms through emerging technologies. Our mission is to empower individuals to take charge of their healthcare destiny. Brian's role is key for us to accomplish that mission," said Tony Remington, CEO and co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics.

Doughty first entered the medical and technology field with Johnson & Johnson where he won numerous sales and leadership awards, proving his excellence in the field. Then, he joined Medtronic where he created an evidence-based sales process for a new division that grew to over $800M in annual revenue. After Medtronic, Doughty held executive positions in three straight successful start-up companies, one of which sold for over $320 million and the other two went public with a combined market capitalization of $2.1 billion. Doughty then started Delta Force Group Inc. to leverage his unique talent for moving from the current state to the desired state across multiple firms and industries. Through Delta Force, he began serving as a consultant to Gravity Diagnostics in 2020. A sought-after speaker and educator, Doughty speaks on the systems and processes of leadership, management, commercialization, and execution.

"I'm excited to be a part of the journey and watch Gravity leverage science, technology, and service to empower people to improve their health through information," said Doughty.

Doughty holds a master's degree in business administration from Michigan University as well as master's degrees in public administration and psychology from Oakland University.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, upper respiratory, toxicology, pharmacogenetics, sexually transmitted infections, and blood hematology. The company is an advocate for physicians, patients, and their communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

Media contact: media@gravitydiagnostics.com

(PRNewsfoto/Gravity Diagnostics)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics