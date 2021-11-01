Superior Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Conference Call

Superior Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results before market open on Tuesday November 16, 2021. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday November 16, 2021 10:00AM ET Toll-free North America: (888) 664-6392 Local or International: (416) 764-8659 Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1509968&tp_key=3b9757a42f

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America: (888) 390-0541 Local or International: (416) 764-8677 Passcode: 491712

The conference call replay will be available until 23:59PM ET on November 30, 2021.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

View original content:

SOURCE Superior Gold