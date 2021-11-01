Softies Selected As One Of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021

25th Anniversary list of this season's holiday must-haves featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com

EDINA, Minn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softies announced today that the Dream Jersey Crew Neck Lounge Set is included in Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 holiday gift list, featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. The Dream Jersey Crew Neck Lounge Set will be available for purchase at softiespjs.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon App on iOS and Android for customers to shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love anything that feels like a second skin. These matching sets are my kind of thing. They work for work or the weekend, which is good, because with their next-level softness, they're hard to take off."

The Dream Jersey Crew Neck Lounge Set, launched Fall 2021, is one of Softies' most beloved styles. The two-piece set features a crew neck with stylish cuffed long sleeves, modern jogger silhouette with patch pockets, and an elastic waist with a drawstring for an adjustable fit. Designed using Softies' well-known cozy dream fabric, the set is made with 4% spandex for added comfort and stretch.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 110 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes (www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2021), which runs from November 12 through November 23.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Dream Jersey Crew Neck Lounge Set on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

About Softies:

A family-owned and run business since 2006, Softies is committed to using the most innovative fabrics, prioritizing softness, comfort, and design, resulting in sleep, loungewear and blankets that deliver a luxurious feel. Incorporating moisture wicking properties of athletic wear into women's sleepwear, Softies has a complete easy to care for line that has no special washing instructions and won't pill, fade, or shrink. Ideal for the current work from home environment, Softies meets at the intersection of versatility, function, and style.

SOURCE Softies