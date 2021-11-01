Announcing Cupcake Delivery Nationwide with New Cupcake by Design®

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get hungry. Cupcake by Design®, founded in 2015 by the nation's leader in cookie bouquet delivery, Cookies by Design®, The Original Cookie Bouquet Company®, launched nationwide cupcake delivery services and unveiled its new brand image today. Fun, bright, and enticing products paired with fast delivery are all part of the new Cupcake by Design mission. The new Vanilla Cloud, Triple Chocolate, Birthday Sprinkles, Salted Dulce de Leche Delight, Lemon Dream, and Red Velvet Rush flavors give a fresh take to classic cupcake flavors. Plus, customers can now pair their cupcakes with an assortment of festive sugar cupcake toppers – and receive them quickly, anywhere, nationwide.

Cupcake Delivery. Nationwide. Discover a new way to treat yourself with Cupcake by Design.

"...a high-quality product with scrumptious flavors delivered to your door..."

The brand relaunch includes a new eCommerce site, logo, and packaging, and leverages the established Cookies by Design fulfillment network for fast cupcake delivery nationwide. With same-day, next-day, and in-store pickup across the U.S., cupcake connoisseurs can quickly connect with their favorite treats, regardless of their proximity to a Cupcake by Design location. The expansion of new Cupcake by Design operations also brings additional job opportunities to bakers and decorators in new and existing markets, including the brand headquarters in Plano, TX.

Founded in 1983 by Gwen Willhite, the Cookies by Design brand family offers a wide range of products and services to celebrate life's moments. Currently the nation's largest franchisor of handcrafted cookie gifts, the company is pleased to announce the launch of nationwide cupcake delivery through Cupcake by Design. "As we sought to grow our business, we looked long and hard at the U.S. baked goods marketplace to find the best opportunity for us to add to our product family," stated Jack Long, President and CEO Cookies by Design. "Cupcakes have been a family favorite treat for generations, and we believe that our unique ability to make and deliver fabulous cupcakes same day, locally, and next day, nationwide, is exactly what consumers want; a high-quality product with scrumptious flavors delivered to your door. Now that is a value proposition we can all buy into."

The new cupcake brand leverages recent Cookies by Design organizational updates announced in July 2021, which includes investments in scalable infrastructure, ongoing international expansion, product mix enhancements, redefining target markets, optimizing eCommerce channels, and an enterprise-level partnership with FedEx – enabling the next chapter in handcrafted gift delivery across the U.S. & Canada.

The new Cupcake by Design brandmark gives a nod to the organization's historically pink tones. Playful and friendly, site visitors will immediately pick up on the fun, colorful vibe of the cupcake brand. "We are very excited to launch a brand refresh and whole new website to bring this product to the U.S. market at a time when we all need a smile and to enjoy one of life's sweetest treats," says Long. "We firmly believe our cupcake brand will enhance our reputation and further delight our customers."

Dedicated to the mission of sharing life's moments - even when we couldn't physically be together - the cookie company developed a new assortment of cookie decorating kits, limited-time seasonal flavors, and whimsical cookie gifts to keep friends and families connected throughout 2020. In 2021, the company has taken it a step further and has reemerged with new brand rollouts for both Cookies by Design and Cupcake by Design; launching into the next chapter of nationwide gourmet gift delivery and setting the stage for years to come.

For more about Cupcake by Design, see www.cupcakebydesign.com, visit a franchise location, or call 1.800.945.2665.

About Cupcake by Design®

Founded in 2015 by parent company Cookies by Design® (Est. 1983), The Original Cookie Bouquet Company®, Cupcake by Design® continues to delight customers nationwide with hand-decorated gourmet treats. With same-day and nationwide delivery, Cupcake by Design offers a range of cupcakes and sugar cupcake toppers that are preferred over market leaders and offered for delivery across the U.S.

Can't decide on which flavor to try? Order them all and share!

Or don't share - we won't judge.

https://www.cupcakebydesign.com

Cupcake by Design - Nationwide Cupcake Delivery

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cookies by Design