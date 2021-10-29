Total Play Announces Revenue Of Ps.7,270 Million and EBITDA Of Ps.3,056 Million In The Third Quarter Of 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBANCO, S.A, Institución de Banca Múltiple, as Trustee of the CIB/3370 Trust, reports that Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V. ("Total Play"), provider of triple play services in Mexico, announced its third quarter 2021 financial results.

Third quarter results

Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.7,270 million, compared to Ps.5,004 million for the same period of the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.4,214 million, compared to Ps.3,274 million from the previous year.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,056 million, from Ps.1,730 million a year ago. The company recorded operating profit of Ps.753 million, compared to Ps.30 million a year ago. Total Play reported net loss of Ps.836 million versus a loss of Ps.258 million in the same period of 2020.

Revenue from services

The growth in the company's revenue in the period is the result of an increase, both in the residential and the enterprise segments sales, due to greater demand from users for Total Play's telecommunications services.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 29%, as a result of a 24% increase in service costs and a 32% increase in general expenses. The increase in costs, to Ps.1,635 million, from Ps.1,322 million in the previous year, results mainly from the acquisition of content, cost of sales of telecommunications equipment for business customers, commissions, leasing of connection links and licenses for the optimal operation of the network.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.2,579 million, from Ps.1,952 million, reflects higher services, advertising and promotion expenses, as well as maintenance costs.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,056 million compared to Ps.1,730 million from the previous year.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

Ps.603 million increase in depreciation and amortization, as a result of investments in coverage of the fiber optic network and user acquisition cost — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses.

Ps.512 million growth in interest expense, mainly derived from growth in long-term financial debt.

Ps.623 million losses in foreign exchange this quarter, compared to a profit of Ps.112 million a year ago, as a consequence of a dollar net liability monetary position in conjunction with the depreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this period, compared with appreciation the previous year.

Total Play reported net loss of Ps.836 million, from a loss of Ps.258 million in the same period of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, the company's debt with cost was Ps.40,671 million, compared to Ps.19,532 million from the previous year.

The growth of the debt balance is related to two successful placements of Senior Notes in international markets, i) the first one for US$575 million in November 2020, and ii) the second one for US$600 million in September 2021.

The lease liability was Ps.4,738 million, compared to Ps.4,380 million from the previous year.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)















































3Q20

3Q21

Change





$ %

$ %

$ %

























Revenue from services 5,004 100%

7,270 100%

2,266 45%

























Cost of services (1,322) (26%)

(1,635) (22%)

(313) (24%)

























Gross profit 3,682 74%

5,635 78%

1,953 53%

























General expenses (1,952) (39%)

(2,579) (35%)

(627) (32%)

























EBITDA 1,730 35%

3,056 42%

1,326 77%

























Depreciation and amortization (1,700) (34%)

(2,303) (32%)

(603) (35%)



Other income (expenses) - Net - 0%

- 0%

- 0%

























Operating profit (loss) 30 1%

753 10%

723 2410%

























Financial cost:



















Interest revenue 13 0%

11 0%

(2) (15%)



Accrued interest expense (390) (8%)

(902) (12%)

(512) (131%)



Other financial (expenses) income - Net (15) (0%)

(72) (1%)

(57) 380%



Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net 112 2%

(623) (9%)

(735) 656%

























Profit (loss) before income tax provision (250) (5%)

(833) (11%)

(583) 233%

























Income tax provision (8) (0%)

(3) (0%)

5 63%

























Net income (loss) for the period (258) (5%)

(836) (11%)

(578) 224%





TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)















































Accumulated

Accumulated











9M20

9M21

Change





$ %

$ %

$ %

























Revenue from services 13,881 100%

20,465 100%

6,584 47%

























Cost of services (3,709) (27%)

(4,908) (24%)

(1,199) (32%)

























Gross profit 10,172 73%

15,557 76%

5,385 53%

























General expenses (5,301) (38%)

(6,868) (34%)

(1,567) (30%)

























EBITDA 4,871 35%

8,689 42%

3,818 78%

























Depreciation and amortization (4,621) (33%)

(6,395) (31%)

(1,774) (38%)



Other income (expenses) - Net - 0%

- 0%

- na

























Operating profit 250 2%

2,294 11%

2,044 818%

























Financial cost:



















Interest revenue 31 0%

32 0%

1 3%



Accrued interest expense (903) (7%)

(2,074) (10%)

(1,171) (130%)



Other financial expenses (61) (0%)

(195) (1%)

(134) (220%)



Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net (263) (2%)

(529) (3%)

(266) 101%

























Profit (loss) before income tax provision (946) (7%)

(472) (2%)

474 (50%)

























Income tax provision (21) (0%)

(20) (0%)

1 (5%)

























Net income (loss) for the period (967) (7%)

(492) (2%)

475 (49%)



TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos)



























As of September 30,











2020



2021



Change





$ %

$ %

$ %

Assets



















CURRENT ASSETS



















Cash and cash

113 0%

6,932 11%

6,819 6035%

Restricted cash in trusts

1,430 3%

1,118 2%

(312) (22%)

Customers - net

2,647 6%

3,391 5%

744 28%

Other receivables and recoverable taxes

2,926 7%

4,324 7%

1,398 48%

Inventories

1,042 2%

1,552 2%

510 49%

Prepaid expenses

557 1%

612 1%

55 10%

Total current assets

8,715 20%

17,929 27%

9,214 106%























NON-CURRENT ASSETS



















Property, plant and equipmente - Net

29,433 67%

41,928 64%

12,495 42%

Rights-of-use assets -Net

4,169 10%

4,368 7%

199 5%

Other non-current assets

1,395 3%

1,620 2%

225 16%

Total non-current assets

34,997 80%

47,916 73%

12,919 37%

Total assets

43,712 100%

65,845 100%

22,133 51%























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES



















Short-term financial debt

1,840 4%

1,414 2%

(426) (23%)

Trade payables

9,877 23%

7,575 12%

(2,302) (23%)

Other payables and taxes

1,998 5%

3,046 5%

1,048 52%

Derivative financial instruments

7 0%

- 0%

(7) n.m.

Lease liabilities

1,627 4%

1,481 2%

(146) (9%)

Total short-term liabilities

15,349 35%

13,516 21%

(1,833) (12%)























LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



















Long-term financial debt

17,692 40%

39,257 60%

21,565 122%

Trade payables

28 0%

4 0%

(24) (86%)

Other long-term payables

151 0%

81 0%

(70) (46%)

Lease liabilities

2,753 6%

3,257 5%

504 18%

Total long-term liabilities

20,624 47%

42,599 65%

21,975 107%

Total liabilities

35,973 82%

56,115 85%

20,142 56%























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

7,739 18%

9,730 15%

1,991 26%

Total stockholders' equity and liabilities

43,712 100%

65,845 100%

22,133 51%



TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Millions of Mexican pesos)























Years ended







September 30,







2020 2021 Operating activities:









(Loss) income before income tax provision





(946) (471) Items not requiring the use of resources:









Depreciation and amortization





4,620 6,395 Employee benefits





14 362 Items related to investing or financing activities:









Accrued interest income





(31) (32) Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions





903 2,075 Valuation of financial derivative instruments





9 (406)







4,569 7,923 Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:









Customers and unearned revenue





(491) (1,015) Other receivables





5 (23) Related parties, net





230 (88) Taxes to be recovered





(858) (638) Inventories





218 70 Advance payments





(414) (204) Trade payables





5,126 (680) Other payables





268 879











Cash flows generated by operating activities





8,653 6,224











Investing activities:









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment





(9,667) (12,094) Other assets





(9) (112) Collected interest





31 32











Cash flows (used in) investing activities





(9,645) (12,174)











Financing activities:









Loans received





4,411 14,478 Leasing cash flows





(1,684) (1,232) Interest payment





(1,557) (2,214) Restricted Cash in Trusts





(483) 153 Reverse factoring





191 (90)











Net cash flows generated by financing activities





878 11,095











Increase in cash and cash equivalents





(114) 5,145 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year





227 1,787











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year





113 6,932

SOURCE Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V.