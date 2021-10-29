Sea Mar Community Health Centers Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Mar Community Health Centers ("Sea Mar"), a non-profit organization that provides healthcare services to underserved communities in the state of Washington, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to current and former Sea Mar patients. Sea Mar has sent notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them.

On June 24, 2021, Sea Mar was informed that certain Sea Mar data had been copied from its digital environment by an unauthorized actor. Upon receipt of this information, Sea Mar immediately took steps to secure its environment and commenced an investigation to determine what happened and to identify the specific information that may have been impacted. In so doing, Sea Mar engaged leading, independent cybersecurity experts for assistance. As a result, Sea Mar learned that additional data may have been copied from its digital environment between December 2020 and March 2021. Sea Mar thereafter began collecting contact information needed to provide notice to potentially affected individuals, which was completed on August 30, 2021.

Sea Mar is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, beginning on October 29, 2021, notice of this incident was provided to potentially impacted individuals. The notice that was provided included information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information. Sea Mar also provided access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to individuals whose Social Security numbers may have been involved in the incident.

The following personal and protected health information may have been involved in the incident: name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, client identification number, medical / vision / dental / orthodontic diagnostic and treatment information, medical / vision / dental insurance information, claims information, and / or images associated with dental treatment.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Sea Mar, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause. Sea Mar is working with cybersecurity experts to take steps to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. Sea Mar has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6:00 am – 3:30 pm Pacific Time and can be reached at 1-855-651-2684.

