Fagerhult: Interim Report January-September 2021

The third quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 1,895 (1,664), an increase of +13.9% adjusted to +14.5% for currency effects of MSEK -7, acquisitions of MSEK +3 and disposals of MSEK -5

Net sales were MSEK 1,745 (1,700), an increase of +2.6% adjusted to +3.7% for currency effects of MSEK -5, acquisitions of MSEK +4 and disposals of MSEK -16

Operating profit was MSEK 184.2 (66.8), an increase of +175,7% with an operating margin of 10.6 (3.9)%

Q3 2021 operating profit was MSEK 184.2 compared to a Q3 2020 adjusted operating profit of MSEK 144.1, an increase of +27.8% with an operating margin of 10.6 (adjusted 8.5)%

Earnings after tax were MSEK 127.6 (4.9)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.72 (0.00)

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 201.8 (388.8)

Comments from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

We are delighted with the continued strong organic order intake, where, despite the supply chain challenges, the service to our customers is at a good level.

Order intake in the most recent three quarters is more than 1 BSEK ahead of the previous three quarters, evidencing the recovery from the pandemic.

The year to date operating margin at 10.4 (adjusted 6.0)% remains strong and at a good level compared to the market, despite the supply chain challenges.

The Group continues the focus on developing industry leading sustainable solutions. A great example of this is "Vitality ReLight" from Whitecroft which delivers solutions that regenerate and re-use rather than replace or re-new.

The Group's connected solutions, Organic Response and Seneco continue to grow. Organic Response volumes to the end of the quarter are almost at 100% of the full year 2020 levels.

Now that we have acquired the remaining shares in the North American subsidiary, we can move forward with a focused long-term strategic initiative in the region.

This information is inside information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:55 CET on 29th of October 2021.

