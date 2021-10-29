Black Shopping TV Channel Announces Its Up Coming Re-launch Of Its Network In Over 80 Million Homes In The US

STUART, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Shopping Channel has signed committed contractual carriage agreements that will land the first minority owned TV Shopping Network (BSC) in 80 million + homes that include distribution on Comcast/Xfinity, Dish Network, Charter Spectrum, DirectTV as well as platforms including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, streaming platforms and over the air/broadcast markets including antenna TV.

Additionally, the network will also be accessible through the web, phones, devices, XBOX, vMVPDs, Smart TVs and more.

The Black Shopping Channel will showcase relevant and contemporary brands and items across numerous product categories with a relevant appeal along with featuring urban small business owners who need marketing and to sell their products through BSC's TV Network. BSC will also have celebrity TV Shows to promote their products and brands to their fan base. The launch is anticipated by February and will reflect contemporary Black perspective and culture.

This is a major breakthrough for minority owned businesses that will get an opportunity to showcase their products on TV to over 80 million households, creating the opportunity for vendors to become future millionaires while major corporations reach their target consumer audience through the TV Network. Web/app/streaming coverage will also be included to successfully sell their products to their targeted audience.

"This network is long overdue, and the timing was important to continue to build momentum for our community and to support black owned businesses," states Cleveland Gary, BSC President. "In addition to making the network available and accessible across the US, BSC will implement community outreach and support initiatives."

The Black Shopping Channel is America's first Urban TV Shopping Channel.

