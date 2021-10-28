Switch to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company will conduct its conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 5, 2021, hosted by Switch President Thomas Morton and Chief Financial Officer Gabe Nacht. The news release with financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

United States participant dial-in: 844-200-6205

Canada participant dial-in: 833-950-0062

All other participants dial-in: 929-526-1599

Participant access code: 663251

The webcast will be accessible on Switch's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/ for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, November 12, 2021.

U.S. replay dial-in: 866-813-9403

Canada replay dial-in: 226-828-7578

International replay dial-in: +44 204 525 0658

Replay access code: 556332

ABOUT Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

