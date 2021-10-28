Publishers of Edible Hudson Valley and Edible Westchester Magazines Embark on New Adventure as Publishers of Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn "The Voice of the Hudson Valley," Jennifer Solow, is now Publisher and Creative Director of Four New York Edible Titles

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The connective spirit between Manhattan and the Hudson Valley has never been more alive, as chefs and city-dwellers increasingly make the quaint New York region their home-away-from-home. Now, the renowned publishers of Edible Hudson Valley and Edible Westchester magazines are sharing the love back with New York City by becoming the publishers of Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn.

Publisher and Creative Director Jennifer Solow has long been known as the "Voice of the Hudson Valley." After living in Manhattan for many years as an advertising creative director, she moved to Columbia County in 2002 with her husband and co-publisher Tom Jacoby, immediately adopting his love of the land and its people. It was here she became a best-selling author, dedicated vegetable gardener, food preserver, and the publisher of the region's most intimate magazine.

"I set out to publish the most creatively explosive magazines in the country by telling the rich stories about food and food culture in an unabashedly authentic way," said Solow. "We've watched food that is grown here make its way to Manhattan and Brooklyn. We've followed the journeys of chefs and food artisans that have moved here from the city. Now, I get to share more of those stories with the world."

Edible titles reach millions of readers across the United States and Canada. Solow's titles regularly reach over 1M readers through print and digital, and her audience has been growing at double digit rates despite the ongoing challenges created by the pandemic.

"Manhattan and Brooklyn are two of the most visited places in the world. Everyone who travels wants to know the best food experiences, and Edible is a place where you find out the stories behind the storefronts and best kept secrets about food and food culture of local communities," said Tom Jacoby, co-publisher of Edible Hudson Valley, Edible Westchester, Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn. "If you're traveling to the city or upstate, you have a friend — her name is Jennifer Solow. You can pick up an Edible magazine and you don't have to guess."

The previous Edible Manhattan publisher, Stephen Munshin, is a close partner on Solow's expansion. "After publishing Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn for the past 12 years, and working closely with Jennifer and her team for the past two of them, I'm excited to see where she will take these Edible titles," said Munshin. "Jennifer is a gifted content creator and with Tom they clearly have a vision for how to expand in all channels and leverage their existing footprint to reach a bigger audience."

To learn more, visit Edible Hudson Valley , Edible Westchester , Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn online.

