Fall Gatherings With Family and Friends

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall marks the start of the celebration season. A recent survey by Mintel - "COVID-19's Impact on U.S. Consumers," shows that the pandemic has increased our desire to be near the ones we love.

56% say the pandemic has made them want to spend more time with family.

41% say the pandemic has made them want to spend more time with friends.

69% say they won't miss a chance to celebrate with others.

As the nation looks ahead to a brighter 2022, expect a return to holiday parties for some, smaller gatherings for others, and intimate family meals for the cautious. At any gathering, home-prepared food and beverages will be the center of attention.

Create next-level grazing boards and appetizers with the Betty Bossi Veggie Drill. This fantastic device turns fruits and vegetables into culinary works of art. The set includes an ergonomic handle and four detachable drilling heads. Easily hollow out anything from radishes to zucchini with the twist of your wrist. Make stuffed new potatoes, meat-filled zucchini cups, cheesecake-filled strawberries, and more.

From meats to breads, internal temperature is critical for safety and flavor. The CDN Folding Thermocouple Thermometer (TCTW572) is a pro chef's tool that accurately measures internal food temperatures from -58 to +572 Degrees. It features a 360-degree rotating display with large, easy-to-read numbers. The stainless steel probe folds down for compact storage. An accidental drop into the soup is fine because the device is water-resistant up to 30 minutes.

Brew barista-quality specialties with the JURA E8, a sleek machine that prepares 17 specialties at the touch of a button. Whether it's macchiato, latte, flat white, espresso, or hot water for green tea, the JURA E8 performs flawlessly. The lightning-fast Professional Aroma Grinder increases the rich aroma of beans by 12%, and Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®) ensures optimum extraction time on short specialties for bold flavor. New extra shot option to intensify cappuccino, latte macchiato and more.

Serve refreshing beverages with the Capresso Iced Tea Maker. Simply fill the water tank, place bagged or loose tea in the permanent filter, then adjust the brew strength. Get creative by adding herbs, extracts, or fruit. Tea brews directly into the 80 oz. glass pitcher, which can be used for serving and storing. A recipe book is included, with more inspiration on the Capresso blog.

