Chili's Adds Four New Mouth-Watering Big Mouth Burgers To Its Menu And, the Chili's Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich is here to stay!

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When we say we've got some big news, we mean Big Mouth big. We've elevated the Chili's® Grill & Bar's fan-favorite lineup of Big Mouth Burgers® by adding not one, not two, not even three – but four delectable new Big Mouth Burgers to our menu. But that's not all! Because go big or go home, right? Two of the new Big Mouth Burgers boast two (yes, TWO) beef patties for a full pound of beef!

In other Big Mouth News, after launching Chili's Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich this past summer, enough of our Guests said, "cluck yeah!" that we've decided to add it to the Big Mouth lineup as our Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Say whaaat!? We're overachievers, what can we say? It features a sliced, buttered and toasted brioche bun drizzled in our craveably addictive Secret Sauce, tomato, lettuce, and of course, an exceptionally juicy, crispy, hand-battered and hand-breaded fried chicken breast. Our sandwich clearly reigns supreme among the ongoing war.

What's the new Big Mouth lineup look like, you may ask?

Bacon Rancher: Two Beef Patties, six slices of bacon, house made ranch, American cheese, sautéed onions and pickles

Big Bacon BBQ: Two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house BBQ sauce, cheddar, red onion and pickles

BBQ Brisket Burger: Brisket, house BBQ sauce, cheddar, pickles and coleslaw

Chili's Secret Sauce Burger: Secret Sauce, American cheese, lettuce and sautéed onions

Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Hand-breaded crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and our Secret Sauce

"At our core, we have been a gourmet burger restaurant since opening our doors on Greenville Ave. in Dallas in 1975. We've always been committed to keeping the Big Mouth lineup fun and interesting," said Michael Breed, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Chili's. "Our commitment to providing quality burgers at an exceptional price has never waned."

We can't help you decide which one to try first but do highly recommend a #YOLO mentality and say go for all of them. You do you, but either way we've got you covered in restaurant or at home with To-Go and delivery options available when you visit chilis.com.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously — but not ourselves — because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two U.S. territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $88 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

