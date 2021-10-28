Chapters Health Foundation Raises $173K at Fourth Annual Rock the Dock Fundraiser

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapters Health Foundation announced it raised $173,000 dollars at its fourth annual Rock the Dock Fundraiser. The outdoor event, held at the Tampa River Center on October 16th, featured a high-energy tribute to rock n' roll's legendary rock anthems. More than three-hundred people attended.

The ticket and auction proceeds benefit Chapters Health pediatric programs, which support the needs of children and families touched by life-limiting illness and grief. The programs include, but are not limited to:

Pediatric Palliative Care – the comprehensive management of physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs of children with serious illness and their families.

Pediatric Hospice Care – Specialized pediatric hospice care provides support and relief to younger patients through integrated services that allow a child with a terminal illness to remain comfortable at home surrounded by loved ones.

Children's Bereavement Services – Chapters Health System's children grief centers are safe places for children, ages six to 18, to grieve openly and at their own pace.

"Rock the Dock was so right for many reasons this year," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of the Chapters Health Foundation. "Many of our guests offered thanks for having an in-person outdoor event, something the community needed. The Pediatric Programming of Chapters Health System gave the event purpose for supporting our most vulnerable and of course the night's theme and festivities were over the top. Our sincere appreciation for those who joined us and contributed to this often-unspoken need."

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, stars of HGTV's hit show 100 Day Dream Home and winners of the second season of the hit competition series Rock the Block, introduced the live auction items.

"We are honored to have been a part of Rock the Dock benefiting Chapters Health System Pediatric Programs," said Brian and Mika. "The foundation helps support patients and their families who cannot afford hospice care and offers free bereavement services to anyone in need. Both are extremely important, and we are proud to help give back any way we can."

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $5.2 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and certified for the fourth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

