SchoolStatus Acquires Operoo; Accelerates Vision to Build World's Leading Unified K-12 Analytics, Communications, and Workflow Platform Integration of leading school operations and productivity technology expands SchoolStatus' comprehensive platform and empowers K-12 schools to further streamline communications between school and home

RIDGELAND, Miss., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus, a leading provider of an education communications platform designed to improve student outcomes through data and parent engagement, announced today the acquisition of Operoo, a privately-held, Australia-based company that provides one of the most widely-used cloud-based solutions for online school forms, medical data, and trip management.

SchoolStatus will acquire Operoo in its entirety, fully incorporating Operoo's operations, technology, and team into SchoolStatus, including 27 employees and over a thousand customers in Australia, Europe, and North America. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Operoo enables thousands of schools, clubs, and associations around the world to automate, manage, and track operational tasks from a single cloud-based platform. The company offers digital workflows for a range of routine processes – which are often manual, disconnected and paper-based – including distributing and collecting parental consent, payments, medical and emergency information, student registration, staff onboarding, policy management, incident reporting, activity and group management, paperless school trips, and more.

The addition of Operoo's school operations and productivity software into the SchoolStatus data and communications platform will enable schools to further streamline communications between school and home, saving time and resources by automating operational tasks and workflows, promoting increased staff productivity, parental engagement, and student participation. Now, parents will be able to respond to permission and form requests, make payments, and communicate more meaningfully with school educators and administrators directly on their mobile phones.

"By integrating Operoo's operations and productivity technology into our comprehensive communications platform, we are taking another step toward creating a frictionless environment between school and home and enabling K-12 districts to provide an even better experience for their parent community and educator stakeholders," said Russ Davis, CEO and Founder of SchoolStatus. "The acquisition of Operoo comes at a pivotal time in the K-12 sector, amid surging demand to streamline and automate operational school tasks and processes and enhance communication. By further expanding the capabilities of our leading data and communications platform, SchoolStatus is well-positioned to transform the interactions between school and home."

"We've been on a mission to eliminate operational inefficiencies for our customers," said Operoo CEO and Co-Founder, Troy Westley. "Giving the schools advanced decision-making capabilities through intuitive analytics takes this to the next level. I love the data analysis and communications capability SchoolStatus brings to the market, and I know Operoo customers will, too. Combining our offerings creates a unique K-12 analytics, communications, and workflow platform, which will address a significant gap in the education sector."

"Operoo has differentiated itself with a leading operations and productivity platform, which has revolutionized the digitization and streamlining of formerly manual, paper-based tasks for educators and parents," said Operoo President, Peter Bencivenga. "We believe our technology will complement SchoolStatus' vision for more data-driven and accessible parent communication. We are thrilled to become part of SchoolStatus, providing our customers with access to a unified solution that can increase parent engagement, teacher satisfaction, and student outcomes."

In July, 2021 SchoolStatus announced that PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies, made a strategic investment in the company with the aim to accelerate growth and product innovation.

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus is a leading provider of a fully-integrated data analytics and communications platform designed to drive better student outcomes through the unique combination of comprehensive data and direct parent engagement. With SchoolStatus, educators have instant access to the information they need, supporting data-driven decision-making and enabling more proactive and meaningful communications. SchoolStatus removes technology, language, and access barriers to parent engagement. With more than two hundred million successful parent-teacher interactions, SchoolStatus is the choice of school leaders who recognize the need for data-informed decision-making and parent communications. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com.

