ReTo Eco-Solutions Reports First Half of 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company") a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced its financial results for the first half of the financial year ending June 30, 2021. RETO is a manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly construction materials as well as equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials. RETO also engages in consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological projects, including those for the purpose of capturing, controlling, and reusing rainwater, commonly called "sponge cities."

CEO Comments

Mr. Hengfang Li, ReTo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic was primarily responsible for the difficult first half of fiscal year 2021 for RETO. The international equipment market is struggling to recover from the pandemic. Currently, China's infrastructure spending has decreased, meaning the demand for building materials has reduced. We have adjusted our strategy to refocus on science- and technology-led ecological and environmental protection which is "Technology Improves Ecology". We have increased our investment in ecological restoration, ecological governance technology and market development, and have launched such projects in a few counties in Shanxi Province. This will enable us to improve the company's performance in the second half of the year. We have also increased our investment in the research and development of new equipment and technologies in solid waste utilization. The Research and Demonstration of Digital Ecological Creative Design for Winter Olympics Shougang Competition Venues, our national scientific research project, , as undertaken by the Company in conjunction with Tsinghua University, has entered the final delivery stage. Furthermore, as it completes the national science and technology research projects, the Company has also been preparing to register patents in printing large construction parts using solid waste and 3D printing technology, which laid the foundations for the development of our new technologies. We expect the Company to undertake a breakthrough in the second half of the year in sewage treatment equipment for villages and towns to assist in beautifying the villages of China. We will take further measures to develop or acquire new technologies to empower traditional industries and gradually accomplish the construction of an ecological restoration industrial chain."

Mr. Hengfang Li continued, "In summary, we strive to not only complete scientific and technological development of traditional businesses, but also utilize new technologies to expand new business formats, which will enable RETO to become a supplier and operator of comprehensive solid waste applications and ecological restoration and treatment solutions. We are confident about RETO's role in traditional industries, but we also expect to increase our presence in new industries, such as solid waste management, and ultimately become a leader in the field that improves the ecology with scientific and technological advancement, thereby creating more value for the shareholders and making a greater contribution to the social ecology."

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Results

Revenue for the first half of fiscal 2021 decreased 27% to $2,282,526 compared to $3,142,102 for the first half of fiscal 2020. Machinery and equipment sales decreased 13% to $1,185,360 compared to $1,370,338 a year earlier. Construction materials sales decreased 33% to $1,097,166 compared to $1,634,236 last year. Municipal construction projects sales decreased to zero compared to $137,528 for the comparable period of last year.

Lower margins in construction material, decreased overall gross margin to negative 6% of revenue, or net gross margin loss $145,731, for the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to 8.2% of revenue, or $257,804, for the same period of last year.

The Company recorded non-cash bad debt expenses of $3,612,004 during the first half of fiscal 2021. These were related to uncollectible accounts receivables and advance payments. The Company recorded the non-cash bad debt expenses because of the change in market conditions, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bad debt expenses were $2,792,800 for the same period of last year.

The net loss for the first half of fiscal 2021 was $8,865,221, or $0.34 per share, compared to of $3,903,349, or $0.10 per diluted share, during the first half of last year.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2021 was $22,995,302, or $0.85 per outstanding share, compared to $27,961,821, or $1.16 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2020. There were approximately 26,955,147 ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. common shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

Recent Developments

On August 18, 2021, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, REIT Mingsheng Environment Protection Construction Materials (Changjiang) Co., Ltd., has entered comprehensive construction stage of a new iron tailings project (the "Project") in the Hainan Province. In an effort to recycle reusable solid waste, the Project carries a three-million-ton treatment capacity, in which the resulting product is expected to yield approximately RMB 280 million (approximately US$43.7 million) annual sales when production completes.

RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 236,833



$ 1,120,840

Restricted cash



-





-

Accounts receivable, net – third parties



486,127





3,220,504

Accounts receivable, net - related party



238,008





202,074

Advances to suppliers, net – third parties



1,702,220





1,571,667

Advances to suppliers, net - related party



3,915,814





4,034,124

Inventories, net



982,696





730,207

Prepayments and other current assets



852,740





1,326,994

Prepayment for construction of properties



1,084,300





1,073,100

Total Current Assets



9,498,738





13,279,510



















Property, plant and equipment, net



34,885,800





35,076,952

Intangible assets, net



6,409,844





6,405,059

Long-term investment in equity investee



2,865,650





2,836,050

Right-of-use assets



333,864





376,502

Total Assets

$ 53,993,896



$ 57,974,073



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































Current Liabilities:















Convertible debt

$ 599,000



$ -

Short term loans



5,917,180





6,662,048

Long term bank loans - current portion



4,631,378





2,912,555

Advances from customers



4,277,015





3,722,921

Advances from customers-related party



-





2,177

Deferred revenue



483,632





509,297

Accounts payable



1,114,457





858,277

Accounts payable - related party



154,653





153,344

Accrued and other liabilities



4,556,769





3,929,644

Third-party loan



1,951,740





707,500

Taxes payable



2,716,168





2,646,605

Due to related parties



915,516





764,533

Operating lease liabilities, current



132,511





125,885

Total Current Liabilities



27,450,019





22,994,786



















Long term bank loans



4,337,200





6,285,300

Deferred grants



-





490,560

Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent



122,437





241,606

Total Liabilities



31,909,656





30,012,252



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:















Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 26,955,147 and 24,135,000 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31

, 2020, respectively



26,956





24,135

Additional paid-in capital



46,395,881





43,709,127

Statutory reserve



2,386,119





2,386,119

Accumulated deficit



(25,620,798)





(17,245,453)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,320,060)





(1,598,819)

Total RETO Eco Solutions Inc. Stockholders' Equity



21,868,098





27,275,109



















Noncontrolling interest



216,142





686,712

Total Equity



22,084,240





27,961,821



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 53,993,896



$ 57,974,073



RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020















Revenues- third party customers

$ 2,176,658



$ 3,142,102

Revenues-related parties



105,868





-

Total revenues



2,282,526





3,142,102

Cost of revenues – third party customers



2,342,547





2,884,298

Cost of revenues –related parties



85,710





-

Total Cost



2,428,257





2,884,298

Gross Profit(Loss)



(145,731)





257,804



















Operating Expenses:















Selling expenses



379,672





474,901

General and administrative expenses



2,389,676





1,788,625

Bad debt expenses



3,612,004





2,792,800

Research and development expenses



160,472





180,339

Total Operating Expenses



6,541,824





5,236,665



















Loss from Operations



(6,687,555)





(4,978,861)



















Other Income (expenses):















Interest expense



(623,384)





(876,661)

Interest income



1,466





2,715

Other expenses, net



(243,409)





(111,729)

Change in fair value of convertible debt



(1,311,852)





-

Total other expenses, net



(2,177,179)





(985,675)



















Loss before provision for income taxes



(8,864,734)





(5,964,535)

Provision for income taxes



487





131,615

Net loss from continuing operations



(8,865,221)





(6,096,150)

Gain from disposal of Gu'an REIT



-





2,192,801

Net Loss



(8,865,221)





(3,903,349)



















Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(489,876)





(163,008)

Net loss attributable to ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

$ (8,375,345)



$ (3,740,341)



















Net Loss

$ (8,865,221)



$ (3,903,349)

Other comprehensive loss:















Foreign currency translation adjustment:



298,065





(596,731)

Comprehensive Loss



(8,567,156)





(4,500,080)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(470,570)





(349,798)

Comprehensive loss attributable to ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc

$ (8,096,586)



$ (4,150,282)



















Loss per share















Basic and diluted

$ (0.34)



$ (0.16)



















Weighted average number of shares















Basic and diluted



24,753,947





23,622,148



