Opy Goes Live in the US with ezyVet

US Pet Owners Now Have Access To A Differentiated Longer, Larger, Lower Cost, Buy Now Pay Later Solution When Facing Life-Changing Decisions For Their Pets

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Buy now, Pay smarter.' company, Opy USA, Inc., (Opy), and its parent company Openpay Pty Ltd (ASX: OPY) (Openpay), proudly announce the launch of their US expansion with ezyVet, a next-generation, customizable cloud-based Practice Management software instrumental for managing day-to-day workflows for veterinarian practices worldwide.

Now available in the US, Opy expands ezyVets existing global relationship with Openpay in both Australia and the UK. Starting in October, ezyVet will offer Opy's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) products to its US client base, providing pet owners with a differentiated, Buy Now, Pay Smarter payment option, with affordable and fair pricing to cover commonly expensive services, such as neutering and spraying, annual examinations, emergency surgeries, and life-saving treatments. In the US alone, pet owners spend over $1,000 annually on their dogs and over $600 on cats, the majority of animals adopted as pets within US households.

"Owning a pet means that you have an extended member of your family, and it's heartbreaking to think about how many pet owners need to make painful decisions simply because they cannot afford an expensive treatment," said Brian Shinderman, CEO of Opy and Chief Strategy Officer of Openpay. "Opy removes those barriers by providing flat, predictable payments, with costs lower than most competitors, and with more time to pay. We are hopeful that our offering with ezyVet will provide consumers with the resources needed to focus on what matters most – optimal care for their loved ones".

Effective immediately, the US launch introduces ezyVet as the first cloud-based software to unveil BNPL in a transparent form within the veterinarian space and welcomes Opy as the first BNPL provider to be partnered into a cloud-based platform for veterinarian care.

"Opy's differentiated BNPL product provides doctors and their teams access to offer longer payment terms for their clients, better enabling optimal care choices in an all-in-one solution, from check-in to check-out," explained Mike Kimbell, SVP, Head of US Healthcare for Opy. "Our streamlined presence within ezyVet can help provide their client base with assistance when facing challenging financial decisions and in addition, help save veterinary staff valuable time and better expand upon client relationships."

"We've had enormous success working with Openpay in both Australia and the UK and are delighted to roll out in partnership with Opy here in the US," said ezyVet Chief Growth Officer Pete Brown. "The veterinarians we partner with deeply care about their consumers and are ecstatic to offer alternative payment solutions to assist in providing care for their most loyal companions."

Beginning this month, the first registered ezyVet locations will go live in Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia.

For more information, visit www.opy.com.

About Openpay and Opy

Openpay Group Ltd (ASX: OPY) is a global, fast-growing, and highly differentiated provider of 'Buy now pay later' (BNPL) payment solutions. Through its platform, Openpay delivers the most flexible BNPL plans in the market, with longer terms - up to 24 months, and with higher limits - of up to $20,000. Openpay brings fairness, transparency, and flexibility to merchants and consumers alike, and focuses on industries where it can truly make a difference: Automotive, Healthcare, Home Improvement, Memberships, and Education. The company focuses on providing a greater range of payment solutions and has created a powerful next generation BNPL solution—Buy Now, Pay Smarter—that provides transparency and control to consumers when they need it most. Openpay's B2B offering, OpyPro, is a SaaS-based platform that enables companies to manage trade accounts end-to-end, including applications, credit checks, approvals, and account management all in one system. Openpay provides services to, payment processors, merchants, and their customers in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and in the United States, where it operates under the brand name Opy. The company was recent ranked number 318 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020 and is ranked 41 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia. For more information, www.opy.com.

About ezyVet

Based in New Zealand, ezyVet was founded in 2006 out of the desire for intuitive, affordable, and customizable software that could cater to veterinary practices of all shapes and sizes. Working in partnership with vets, ezyVet has grown into next-generation cloud-based practice management software, which is feature rich, customizable, and easy to use, serving the veterinary industry all around the world.

