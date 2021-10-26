The International Society of Gastrointestinal Oncology Welcomes Dr. Weijing Sun as President Dr. Sun is an international expert in gastrointestinal cancers

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Gastrointestinal Oncology (ISGIO), a nonprofit global educational organization committed to gastrointestinal (GI) oncology, recently named Dr. Weijing Sun its new president.

"I am honored to welcome Dr. Sun as the new president of the ISGIO," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of ISGIO. "I have no doubt that as an established and highly respected authority in the gastrointestinal oncology space, he will be an outstanding leader."

Weijing Sun graduated from Shanghai Medical University (now part of Fudan University) and completed a hematology-oncology fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania.

He is the Sprint Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, director of its Medical Oncology Division, and associate director of Clinical Research at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

"It is my greatest honor to serve as president of ISGIO, this esteemed organization. With the advances and revolution of new therapies in GI cancer treatment, fulfilling ISGIO's mission to promote the latest developments in patient care and educate physicians and oncologists is more important than ever," said Sun.

Dr. Sun's clinical research focuses on the development of drugs and biologic/targeted agents to treat GI malignancies. He has authored more than 150 publications, including clinical research articles and reviews, and serves on the editorial boards and review committees of various scientific journals. In addition, he has served on the GI cancer education committee of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the ECOG-ACRIN GI core committee, and the Hepatobiliary Task Force of the NCI Gastrointestinal Cancer Steering Committee. As ISGIO's activity director, he already plays an integral role in the organization.

About The International Society of Gastrointestinal Oncology (ISGIO)

ISGIO is the first ever global educational organization committed to GI oncology. The not-for-profit organization provides CME for all society-developed programs and programs organized with sponsors. ISGIO promotes global excellence in GI cancer care through ongoing CME programs, conferences and a society dedicated to improving care and research for GI cancers. ISGIO's Annual Gastrointestinal Oncology Conference is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

