Independent Film, A Rose Between Thorns Secures Deal With Novus Distribution For Worldwide Release

The award-winning independent film, A Rose Between Thorns has landed a distribution deal with Novus Distribution bringing the St. Kitts film to a global audience. A Rose Between Thorns' Director, Nigel "TruCapo" Lewis signs a three picture deal with Duende Media, the production company behind the independent film.

A Rose Between Thorns is the groundbreaking feature debut by filmmaker, Nigel "TruCapo" Lewis, a native of St. Kitts and Nevis, the smallest islands in the Caribbean. The poignant film, A Rose Between Thorns depicts a young girl's emotional journey as she uses dance to escape from the pain caused by her violent family life.

"A Rose Between Thorns is such an important story that we're now able to share with a broader audience thanks to Novus Distribution," said Duende Media's Head of Development, Juliana Scaminaci. "We look forward to continuing to support Nigel on his filmmaking journey with this film and his future projects."

Nigel "TruCapo" Lewis began his filmmaking career in 2009 as a music video, commercial and documentary director in St. Kitts and Nevis. He quickly became a coveted director and visionary for local video projects on the Islands. His storytelling displays his passion for his country and his craft capturing the unique cultural experiences of Kittitians and Nevisians.

"This distribution deal means so much to me and to St. Kitts, allowing me to share a film that not only helped kickstart my career but one that means so much to me and my community personally," said Nigel. "I look forward to working with Duende Media on future pictures that I hope will not only entertain but that will inspire."

A Rose Between Thorns is the first feature film production to be shot on location with an all-local cast and crew in the island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. A Rose Between Thorns has been well received at film festivals around the world, after premiering at the American Black Film Festival.

About Duende Media

Duende Media was founded in 2007 by writer, producer and director Agustin Fernandez, a nine time Emmy Award Winner and the executive producer of the Oscar winning documentary, The Lady In Number 6. Duende Media is a full-service production company with a filmography that includes feature-length films Badge of Honor, Dweller, A Rose Between Thorns and the Emmy Award-winning Mini-series, GABRIEL.

About Novus Distribution

Novus Distribution provides alternative distribution solutions for Indie filmmakers. With over 20 years of experience in the film and television industry, Novus understands the obstacles and challenges for the independent filmmakers. Novus' philosophy is that your film is your property, and as the filmmaker you're entitled to have control when it comes to distribution.

