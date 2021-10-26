Greenbrier Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended August 31, 2021.

Today, Greenbrier separately announced the appointment of Lorie Tekorius as the Company's next CEO and President, effective March 1, 2022. Bill Furman will step into the newly created position of Executive Chair on the same date, and as earlier announced, will retire in September 2022, while remaining a member of the Board of Directors into 2024.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

New railcar orders for 6,700 units valued at $665 million and deliveries of 4,500 units, resulted in a 1.5x book-to-bill, the third consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill over 1.0x.

Diversified new railcar backlog as of August 31, 2021 was 26,600 units with an estimated value of $2.8 billion .

Ended the quarter with liquidity of $835 million , including $647 million in cash and $188 million of available borrowing capacity.

Operating cash flow exceeded $80 million .

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $32 million , or $0.95 per diluted share, on revenue of nearly $600 million . Net earnings included $1.2 million ( $0.03 per share), of loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier were $33 million , or $0.98 per diluted share, and EBITDA for the quarter was $70 million .

Contributed nearly $70 million of assets into GBX Leasing. GBX Leasing is funded with a combination of equity and non-recourse debt. It is consolidated in Greenbrier's financial statements; see supplemental information in this release.

Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on December 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2021 representing Greenbrier's 30th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

Diversified new railcar orders of 17,200 units valued at $1.8 billion and deliveries of 13,000 units resulted in 1.3x book-to-bill.

COVID-19 related expenses for the year totaled nearly $10 million (pre-tax).

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the year were $32 million , or $0.96 per diluted share, on revenue of $1.7 billion . Net earnings included $5 million ( $0.14 per share), of loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax, associated with refinancing of the Company's debt.

Completed nearly $1.5 billion of debt refinancing effectively doubling the maturity profile of Greenbrier's debt.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier were $37 million , or $1.10 per diluted share, excluding the loss on extinguishment of debt.

GBX Leasing was formed in April 2021 to create stable, tax-advantaged cash flows. Nearly $200 million of railcars were contributed in fiscal 2021 which were levered 3:1 utilizing a $300 million non-recourse warehouse credit facility secured at formation. Subsequent to year end, Greenbrier acquired a portfolio of 3,600 railcars, accelerating its enhanced railcar leasing strategy.

Under a provision of the CARES Act, Greenbrier invested in our lease fleets which created net operating losses for tax purposes that were carried back to prior years with higher federal tax rates. This activity resulted in tax benefits that generated $1.09 per diluted share of earnings over the course of fiscal 2021.

EBITDA was $145 million , or 8.3% of revenue.

William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier continued to build momentum during our fourth fiscal quarter as the recovery in the North American railcar market progresses. We achieved our fifth sequential quarterly increase in new orders during the quarter with new orders totaling 6,700 units valued at $665 million. Greenbrier also completed a comprehensive $1.5 billion refinancing plan that extended maturities into 2026 and beyond. Combined with the $300 million GBX Leasing warehouse credit facility, Greenbrier completed $1.8 billion of financings in fiscal 2021. Our strong financial position and $2.8 billion backlog supports Greenbrier's proven ability to adjust production capacity in response to growing demand. It also uniquely positions Greenbrier to participate meaningfully in the post-pandemic recovery. Momentum continues to build in our international markets with approximately 30% of our backlog for delivery in Europe and Brazil."

Furman added, "Our strategic focus remains unchanged as we enter fiscal 2022, particularly given challenges brought about by inflationary pressures, labor shortages and supply chain issues. The market recovery will not be linear, and for this reason, we are pleased to have recently increased the scale of our lease fleet through our GBX Leasing joint venture. Our lease fleet investment provides Greenbrier tax-advantaged cash flows and reduces our exposure to the inherent cyclicality of freight transportation equipment manufacturing. All factors considered, Greenbrier is extremely well-positioned to continue to grow and deliver value to our shareholders."

Business Update & Outlook

Greenbrier's strategy during the fourth fiscal quarter produced strong operating performance while balancing economic and labor volatility. Since March 2020, Greenbrier has practiced disciplined management to meet the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Greenbrier's near-term strategic focus continues to be:

Maintain a strong liquidity base and balance sheet. Navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis by safely operating our factories while generating cash. Prepare for economic recovery and forward momentum in our markets. Greenbrier is well-positioned to navigate the challenges of increasing production rates safely, while ensuring labor and supply chain continuity.

Based on current trends and production schedules, Greenbrier expects:

Deliveries will be 16,000 – 18,000 units including approximately 1,500 units in Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil ).

Selling & administrative expense to be $200 - $210 million .

Capital expenditures will consist of $275 million in Leasing & Service, $55 million in Manufacturing and $10 million in Wheels, Repair & Parts.

We will provide additional operating color during the earnings call.

Financial Summary



Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Sequential Comparison - Main Drivers Revenue $599.2M $450.1M 46% higher deliveries reflecting increased production levels and syndication activity Gross margin 16.4% 16.7% Strong operating performance reflects increased production rates and syndication activity in Manufacturing, and lease modification fees while the prior quarter benefited from favorable international warranty resolution Selling and administrative $55.4M $49.2M Increased employee-related costs including performance-based compensation expense EBITDA $70.4M $52.9M Higher operating earnings reflecting increased deliveries; See reconciliation on page 12 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest ($3.9M) ($0.3M) Increased operating activity at GIMSA joint venture Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $32.9M(1) $23.3M(2) Primarily from increased deliveries and tax benefit from the CARES Act Adjusted diluted EPS $0.98(1) $0.69(2)







(1) Excludes $1.2 million ($0.03 per share), net of tax, of loss on debt extinguishment. (2) Excludes $3.6 million ($0.10 per share), net of tax, of loss on debt extinguishment.

Segment Summary







Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $477.2M $341.9M Higher deliveries including increased syndication activity Gross margin 13.2% 14.5% Strong operating performance and increased syndication activity while prior quarter benefited from a favorable warranty resolution Operating margin (1) 9.1% 9.2%

Deliveries (2) 4,100 2,800 Higher production rates and increased syndication activity Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $80.3M $80.9M Lower volumes partially offset by higher scrap revenue Gross margin 4.0% 8.9% Repair operations negatively impacted by labor shortages and inventory adjustments Operating margin (1) 0.1% 5.2%

Leasing & Services (including GBX Leasing) Revenue $41.7M $27.3M Revenue and margin reflect higher interim rent and the benefit of lease modification fees Gross margin 76.2% 67.6% Operating margin (1) (3) 61.0% 44.9% Fleet utilization 94.1% 93.8%







(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into Manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net loss (gain) on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our rail services business unit. Greenbrier manages 444,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. As of September 30, 2021, GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of nearly 12,500 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



August 31, 2021 May 31, 2021 February 28,

2021 November 30,

2020 August 31, 2020 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 646,769 $ 628,200 $ 593,499 $ 724,547 $ 833,745 Restricted cash 24,627 8,689 8,614 8,547 8,342 Accounts receivable, net 306,407 274,792 236,171 216,220 230,488 Income tax receivable 112,135 75,135 62,103 24,448 9,109 Inventories 573,594 553,137 522,984 490,282 529,529 Leased railcars for syndication 51,647 154,017 109,287 51,087 107,671 Equipment on operating leases, net 609,812 446,888 445,451 445,542 350,442 Property, plant and equipment, net 670,221 676,010 687,468 696,333 711,524 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 79,898 79,420 70,820 72,254 72,354 Intangibles and other assets, net 183,448 180,829 190,283 186,509 190,322 Goodwill 132,110 133,050 132,685 130,315 130,308

$ 3,390,668 $ 3,210,167 $ 3,059,365 $ 3,046,084 $ 3,173,834











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 372,176 $ 325,150 $ 275,839 $ 276,248 $ 351,526 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 569,805 480,373 448,571 434,138 463,880 Deferred income taxes 73,249 44,900 24,798 10,120 7,701 Deferred revenue 42,797 43,676 42,572 36,916 42,467 Notes payable, net 826,506 835,027 793,189 797,089 804,088











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 29,708 30,323 30,037 30,711 31,117











Total equity – Greenbrier 1,307,748 1,286,763 1,268,502 1,280,407 1,293,043 Noncontrolling interest 168,679 163,955 175,857 180,455 180,012 Total equity 1,476,427 1,450,718 1,444,359 1,460,862 1,473,055

$ 3,390,668 $ 3,210,167 $ 3,059,365 $ 3,046,084 $ 3,173,834

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Years Ended August 31,

2021

2020

2019

Revenue













Manufacturing $ 1,329,987

$ 2,349,971

$ 2,431,499



Wheels, Repair & Parts 298,330

324,670

444,502



Leasing & Services 119,664

117,548

157,590





1,747,981

2,792,189

3,033,591



Cost of revenue













Manufacturing 1,189,246

2,065,169

2,137,625



Wheels, Repair & Parts 280,391

302,189

420,890



Leasing & Services 46,737

71,700

108,590





1,516,374

2,439,058

2,667,105



















Margin 231,607

353,131

366,486



















Selling and administrative expense 191,813

204,706

213,308



Net gain on disposition of equipment (1,176)

(20,004)

(40,963)



Goodwill impairment -

-

10,025



Earnings from operations 40,970

168,429

184,116



















Other costs













Interest and foreign exchange 43,263

43,619

30,912



Net loss on extinguishment of debt 6,287

-

-



Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (8,580)

124,810

153,204



Income tax benefit (expense) 40,223

(40,184)

(41,588)



Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 31,643

84,626

111,616



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 3,491

2,960

(5,805)



















Net earnings 35,134

87,586

105,811



Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,657)

(38,619)

(34,735)



















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 32,477

$ 48,967

$ 71,076



















Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.99

$ 1.50

$ 2.18



















Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.96

$ 1.46

$ 2.14



















Weighted average common shares:













Basic 32,648

32,670

32,615



Diluted 33,665

33,441

33,165



















Dividends per common share $ 1.08

$ 1.06

$ 1.00





















THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)



Years Ended

August 31,

Cash flows from operating activities 2021

2020

2019

Net earnings $ 35,134

$ 87,586

$ 105,811

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Deferred income taxes 51,100

(9,489)

(20,225)

Depreciation and amortization 100,717

109,850

83,731

Net gain on disposition of equipment (1,176)

(20,004)

(40,963)

Accretion of debt discount 7,075

5,504

4,458

Stock based compensation expense 14,704

8,997

11,153

Net loss on extinguishment of debt 6,287

-

-

Noncontrolling interest adjustments 2,259

1,436

7,402

Goodwill impairment -

-

10,025

Other 2,363

1,142

145

Decrease (increase) in assets:











Accounts receivable, net (82,117)

144,435

13,022

Income tax receivable (103,026)

(9,109)

-

Inventories (166,488)

166,607

(143,168)

Leased railcars for syndication (11,904)

(12,942)

(96,110)

Other assets (5,813)

(64,995)

6,843

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 109,922

(108,837)

55,910

Deferred revenue 438

(27,920)

(19,275)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (40,525)

272,261

(21,241)

Cash flows from investing activities











Acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

-

(361,878)

Proceeds from sales of assets 15,927

83,484

125,427

Capital expenditures (139,011)

(66,879)

(198,233)

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates (26)

(1,815)

(11,393)

Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other 5,350

12,693

2,096

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (117,760)

27,483

(443,981)

Cash flows from financing activities











Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less 197,382

146,542

(105)

Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days 112,000

176,500

-

Repayments of revolving notes with maturities long than 90 days (287,000)

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 391,890

-

525,000

Repayments of notes payable (337,754)

(30,179)

(182,971)

Debt issuance costs (21,997)

-

(8,630)

Repurchase of stock (20,000)

-

-

Dividends (35,663)

(35,173)

(33,193)

Cash distribution to joint venture partner (25,292)

(38,969)

(16,879)

Investment by joint venture partner 7,000

-

-

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock (3,308)

(2,266)

(6,321)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (22,742)

216,455

276,901

Effect of exchange rate changes 10,336

(12,599)

(12,666)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (170,691)

503,600

(200,987)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash











Beginning of period 842,087

338,487

539,474

End of period $ 671,396

$ 842,087

$ 338,487

Balance Sheet Reconciliation:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 646,769

$ 833,745

$ 329,684

Restricted cash 24,627

8,342

8,803

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 671,396

$ 842,087

$ 338,487













































Supplemental Leasing Information

(In thousands, except owned and managed fleet, unaudited)

GBX Leasing (GBXL) was formed in April 2021 as a joint venture with The Longwood Group to own and manage a portfolio of leased railcars primarily built by Greenbrier. Greenbrier owns approximately 95% of GBXL and consolidates it in Greenbrier's financial statements in the Leasing & Services segment. GBXL provides an additional "go to market" element to Greenbrier's Commercial strategy of direct sales, partnerships with operating leasing companies, origination of leases for syndication partners as well as providing a platform for further growth at scale. GBXL will produce strong tax-advantaged cash flows. The goal is to add at least $200 million in railcar assets annually at about 3:1 debt to equity (or 75%) based on the fair market value of assets. GBX Leasing will observe Greenbrier's established portfolio standards including investing in strong credits with a diverse equipment mix and staggered maturity ladders.

During fiscal 2021, $197 million in fair market value of assets were acquired from Greenbrier's transaction flow and $147 million was drawn on the $300 million non-recourse railcar credit facility. Subsequent to year end, Greenbrier acquired a portfolio of 3,600 railcars, a portion of which will be held in GBX Leasing. Combined with Greenbrier built cars from lease originations, GBX Leasing's portfolio's value is $350 million as of September 30. Over time the entity is expected to grow by at least $200 million in assets annually with a five-year target of $1 billion of assets. Reflecting the strong momentum achieved since inception, GBX Leasing expects to use the asset-backed securities market to refinance the warehouse facility and to convert to long term financing in fiscal 2022. Investing in leasing assets reduces Greenbrier's Manufacturing revenue and margin in the short-term but provides considerable tax benefits and longer-term earnings and cash flow stability.

Key information for the consolidated Leasing & Services segment

(In Units) August 31, 2021

May 31, 2021 Owned fleet(1) 8,800

8,700 Managed fleet 444,000

445,000 Owned fleet utilization(1) 94%

94%

August 31, 2021

May 31, 2021 Equipment on operating lease(2) $ 609,812

$ 446,888







GBX Leasing non-recourse warehouse $ 146,985

$ 96,576 Leasing non-recourse term loan 200,000

202,815 Total Leasing non-recourse debt $ 346,985

$ 299,391







Fleet leverage %(3) 57%

67%





(1) Owned fleet includes Leased railcars for syndication (2) Equipment on operating lease assets not securing Leasing non-recourse term loan support the $600 million U.S. revolver (3) Total Leasing non-recourse debt / Equipment on operating lease

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2021 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 308,722

$ 202,094

$ 341,939

$ 477,232

$ 1,329,987

Wheels, Repair & Parts 65,556

71,623

80,871

80,280

298,330

Leasing & Services 28,711

21,905

27,333

41,715

119,664



402,989

295,622

450,143

599,227

1,747,981

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 280,890

201,771

292,464

414,121

1,189,246

Wheels, Repair & Parts 62,984

66,667

73,690

77,050

280,391

Leasing & Services 18,444

9,513

8,857

9,923

46,737



362,318

277,951

375,011

501,094

1,516,374























Margin 40,671

17,671

75,132

98,133

231,607























Selling and administrative expense 43,707

43,425

49,239

55,442

191,813

Net (gain) loss on disposition of equipment (922)

(27)

184

(411)

(1,176)

Earnings (loss) from operations (2,114)

(25,727)

25,709

43,102

40,970























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 11,103

9,568

10,204

12,388

43,263

Net loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

4,763

1,524

6,287

Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (13,217)

(35,295)

10,742

29,190

(8,580)

Income tax benefit 7,332

21,752

6,914

4,225

40,223

Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (5,885)

(13,543)

17,656

33,415

31,643

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (744)

(378)

2,379

2,234

3,491























Net earnings (loss) (6,629)

(13,921)

20,035

35,649

35,134

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,343)

4,856

(298)

(3,872)

(2,657)























Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ (9,972)

$ (9,065)

$ 19,737

$ 31,777

$ 32,477























Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ (0.30)

$ (0.28)

$ 0.61

$ 0.98

$ 0.99























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ (0.30)

$ (0.28)

$ 0.59

$ 0.95

$ 0.96























Dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 1.08





(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 657,367

$ 489,943

$ 653,007

$ 549,654

$ 2,349,971

Wheels, Repair & Parts 86,608

91,225

82,024

64,813

324,670

Leasing & Services 25,384

42,680

27,526

21,958

117,548



769,359

623,848

762,557

636,425

2,792,189

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 581,912

422,309

562,793

498,155

2,065,169

Wheels, Repair & Parts 81,892

84,373

75,001

60,923

302,189

Leasing & Services 13,366

30,830

17,232

10,272

71,700



677,170

537,512

655,026

569,350

2,439,058























Margin 92,189

86,336

107,531

67,075

353,131























Selling and administrative expense 54,364

54,597

49,494

46,251

204,706

Net gain on disposition of equipment (3,959)

(6,697)

(8,775)

(573)

(20,004)

Earnings from operations 41,784

38,436

66,812

21,397

168,429























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 12,852

12,609

7,562

10,596

43,619

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 28,932

25,827

59,250

10,801

124,810

Income tax expense (5,994)

(7,463)

(24,421)

(2,306)

(40,184)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 22,938

18,364

34,829

8,495

84,626

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 1,073

1,651

1,040

(804)

2,960























Net earnings 24,011

20,015

35,869

7,691

87,586

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,342)

(6,386)

(8,097)

(7,794)

(38,619)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ 7,669

$ 13,629

$ 27,772

$ (103)

$ 48,967























Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.24

$ 0.42

$ 0.85

$ (0.00)

$ 1.50























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.23

$ 0.41

$ 0.83

$ (0.00)

$ 1.46























Dividends per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 1.06





(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended August 31, 2021:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 477,232

$ 61,957

$ 539,189

$ 43,313

$ 3,802

$ 47,115

Wheels, Repair & Parts 80,280

4,922

85,202

46

51

97

Leasing & Services 41,715

11,883

53,598

25,431

11,817

37,248

Eliminations -

(78,762)

(78,762)

-

(15,670)

(15,670)

Corporate -

-

-

(25,688)

-

(25,688)



$ 599,227

$ -

$ 599,227

$ 43,102

$ -

$ 43,102



Three months ended May 31, 2021:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 341,939

$ 7,451

$ 349,390

$ 31,341

$ 492

$ 31,833

Wheels, Repair & Parts 80,871

2,292

83,163

4,173

75

4,248

Leasing & Services 27,333

2,286

29,619

12,280

2,272

14,552

Eliminations -

(12,029)

(12,029)

-

(2,839)

(2,839)

Corporate -

-

-

(22,085)

-

(22,085)



$ 450,143

$ -

$ 450,143

$ 25,709

$ -

$ 25,709





Total assets



August 31,

2021

May 31, 2021

Manufacturing $ 1,493,467

$ 1,413,590

Wheels, Repair & Parts 260,904

265,847

Leasing & Services 949,380

878,743

Unallocated, including cash 686,917

651,987



$ 3,390,668

$ 3,210,167



Supplemental Backlog and Delivery Information (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

August 31, 2021 August 31, 2021

Backlog Activity (units) (1)











Beginning backlog 24,800

24,600

Orders received 6,700

17,200

Production held on the Balance Sheet (1,400)

(3,700)

Production sold directly to third parties (3,500)

(11,500)

Ending backlog 26,600

26,600











Delivery Information (units) (1)







Production sold directly to third parties 3,500

11,500

Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 1,000

1,500

Total deliveries 4,500

13,000







(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to EBITDA







Three Months Ended

Year Ended









August 31, 2021

May 31, 2021

August 31,

2021



Net earnings $ 35,649

$ 20,035

$ 35,134



Interest and foreign exchange 12,388

10,204

43,263



Income tax benefit (4,225)

(6,914)

(40,223)



Depreciation and amortization 25,080

24,769

100,717



Net loss on extinguishment of debt 1,524

4,763

6,287



EBITDA $ 70,416

$ 52,857

$ 145,178























Reconciliation of Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier to Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier







Three Months Ended

Year Ended





August 31, 2021

May 31,

2021

August 31, 2021 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 31,777

$ 19,737

$ 32,477 Net loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax 1,151 (1) 3,596 (2) 4,747 Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 32,928

$ 23,333

$ 37,224





(1) Net of tax of $373 (2) Net of tax of $1,167

Reconciliation of Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share









Three Months Ended

Year Ended









August 31, 2021

May 31,

2021

August 31, 2021

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.95

$ 0.59

$ 0.96

Net loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax

0.03

0.10

0.14 (1) Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.98

$ 0.69

$ 1.10

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

33,420

33,605

33,665







(1) May not sum due to rounding

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "adjust," "allow," "believe", "continue," "expect," "goal," "maintain," "outlook," "position," "reduce," "will," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about backlog, leasing performance, financing, future liquidity, cash flow, our ability to grow market share and deliver future value to our shareholders and other information regarding future performance and strategies and appear throughout this press release including in the headlines and the sections titled "Fourth Quarter Highlights," "Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights" and "Business Update & Outlook." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following: We are unable to predict when, how, or with what magnitude COVID-19, variants thereof, and governmental reaction thereto, and related economic disruptions (including, among other factors, supply disruptions and sectoral inflation) will negatively impact our business Our backlog of railcar units and marine vessels is not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. Certain orders in backlog are subject to customary documentation which may not occur. More information on potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on 10-Q. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.

Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions

EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define EBITDA as Net earnings (loss) before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax benefit (expense), Depreciation and amortization and Net loss on extinguishment of debt. We believe the presentation of EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

