Katherine Zimoulis Appointed Vice President of Marketing of The IMAGINE Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMAGINE Group ("IMAGINE" or "the Company"), a leading provider of visual communications, announced that Katherine Zimoulis will assume the role of Vice President of Marketing, effective today. Zimoulis will report to CEO Chris Cavanaugh.

Zimoulis is a skilled marketing leader, having most recently served as Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Freeman. During her nine years at Freeman, across multiple marketing leadership roles, Zimoulis was responsible for the creation of integrated marketing plans and engagement tactics to acquire, retain and grow the pipeline and revenue through audience-centric strategies. She optimized Freeman's digital content and executed marketing campaigns on a regional and global scale. At IMAGINE, Zimoulis will exercise her expertise in marketing strategies to drive customer programs and sales team engagement. She holds a B.A. from Rider University and a master's degree from Chatham University.

"Katherine has deep experience in marketing programs that drive meaningful business results, while supporting overarching innovation and client service," said Chris Cavanaugh, CEO of IMAGINE. "I am excited to partner with her as she works alongside IMAGINE's sales team and leadership to grow our marketing platforms, enabling us to continue expanding upon our growth and business strategy. On behalf of the entire management team and Board of Directors, I welcome Katherine to IMAGINE."

"The customer is at the center of the exceptional work of the IMAGINE team. I am energized by the creative solutions and innovation the team delivers every day in service of our customers and their own business goals. I look forward to helping maximize and amplify these efforts and engagement strategies alongside the Company's talented leadership and sales teams to grow IMAGINE's customer base," said Katherine Zimoulis, Vice President of Marketing.

About IMAGINE

IMAGINE is an industry-leading national provider of visual print communications and experiential marketing solutions. From concept to consumer, IMAGINE partners with companies to realize a better way via teams of trained experts that listen, understand, and move at the speed of change to deliver beautiful pieces that inspire. IMAGINE offers a seamless end-to-end journey including innovative solutions in concepting, pre-media, direct mail, out-of-home, décor, commercial print, location signage, specialty packaging, and fulfillment, backed by state-of-the-art equipment and processes. The IMAGINE family of companies includes IMAGINE Charlotte, IMAGINE Chicago, IMAGINE Twin Cities and IMAGINE Los Angeles/Midnight Oil Agency. Imagine a better way at www.theimaginegroup.com.

