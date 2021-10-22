Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary, Identified Technologies, Inc. Secures $500,000 of New Drone Mapping Work to Be Completed by The End of Q1 2022

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that its newly acquired subsidiary, Identified Technologies, Inc., has secured $500,000 worth of new 3D mapping work. The company expects the work to be completed by the end of Q1 2022.

Identified Technologies (Identified) provides 2D data, 3D volumetrics, orthomosaics, as built versus as planned comparisons, as well as progress and cost forecasting and change detection for industrial clientele. Identified's software and services, take care of everything from FAA compliance and flight planning to advanced analytics. Identified empowers ENR 400 companies, including PJ Dick, EQT, Vulcan, and Casella, with the ability to map highways, mines, and landfills in near real-time. https://www.identifiedtech.com

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "These contracts represent an expansion of Identiflied's industrial and construction based customers. Alpine 4 anticipates even greater demand for our construction services portfolio of companies to utilize Identified's 3D mapping technology in the coming months. Allow me to express my gratitude to the entire Identified Technologies team for a job well done."

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a NASDAQ traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

