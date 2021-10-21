Generac Power Systems to Further Expand Operations in South Carolina

TRENTON, S.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that the Company is further expanding its footprint and operations at its manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Trenton, South Carolina. The move will increase the Company's distribution capacity in the southeastern United States.

The expansion, which is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2022, will add 200,000 square feet to the facility, increasing the current size of the building by nearly 50 percent, and will create additional space for the warehousing of raw materials and storage of finished goods.

"Generac has experienced tremendous growth over the past decade and demand for our products continues to be exceptional as the combination of an aging grid and extreme weather are resulting in more frequent and longer lasting power outages, and that demand has only intensified in the last year and a half with more people needing backup power as they spend much more time at home doing everything from working to learning to shopping," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "In further expanding our footprint in Trenton, we will be better able to meet the growing demand we are experiencing for Generac's home standby generators and associated energy technologies."

"Since beginning operations in South Carolina, we have quickly seen the positive benefits thanks to our dedicated workforce in Trenton and our strong partnerships with county and state leaders," said Tom Pettit, chief operations officer at Generac. "By further investing in our operations in Edgefield County, we are strengthening our distribution capabilities in the region."

Generac purchased the 421,000-square-foot facility located at 30 Generac Way in February 2021. Operations at the facility began in early July.

