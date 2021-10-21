RMA to Advance Financial Industry, Risk Management Practices in Week of Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 5,000 risk practitioners from the U.S. and Canada are slated to attend the Risk Management Association's (RMA) trio of conferences the week of October 25. RMA's Annual Risk Management and Internal Audit conferences, plus the first Women in Risk Summit, will feature keynote speakers from the top of the financial services industry and risk management world, dozens of panels on crucial risk topics, and a robust product showcase.

At the RMA Annual Risk Management Virtual Conference, attendees will advance their approaches to emerging and enduring risks through sessions that focus on digitalization, ransomware, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as a strategic imperative, and change management. Insights from economists, chief risk officers, and regulators will combine a big-picture view with best practices. The Annual Risk Management Conference kicks off with bestselling author Michael Lewis, who will discuss the importance of courage in risk management in the context of his latest book, The Premonition. Other highlights include sessions with:

The Head of the National Risk Management Center in the Department of Homeland Security, Bob Kolasky , on securing critical infrastructure;

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf on transformative leadership; and

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu on OCC priorities, climate risk, and other critical concerns.

The RMA Annual Internal Audit Virtual Conference will help attendees capitalize on rapid digitalization to advance their practices, while highlighting Internal Audit imperatives post COVID-19, including the challenges of adapting to a hybrid office/virtual workforce. Sessions will address the growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the interaction of the audit and credit review functions, and auditing consumer and commercial credit risk in uncertain and disruptive times.

The inaugural RMA Women in Risk Summit will provide connection, motivation, networking, and skill building for risk practitioners. The event features inspirational keynote speakers and sessions on mentoring, developing an executive presence, work-life integration, building a brand, and breaking through barriers.

"We are at a pivotal and transformational time in the financial services industry," RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster said. "The challenges posed by COVID-19, digitalization that has been accelerated by the pandemic, and the important drive toward true diversity, equity, and inclusion demand the attention and energy of financial institutions everywhere. RMA's trio of conferences provides thought leadership and best practices that address these issues, as well as the universe of imminent and emerging risks."

Registration to the 2021 RMA Annual Risk Management Virtual Conference includes access to the Annual Internal Audit Conference and the Women in Risk Summit. Most sessions will be available for on-demand viewing through the virtual event site from November 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021. For more information and to register, click here.

