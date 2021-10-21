Macerich Earns #1 GRESB Ranking For U.S. Retail For 7th Straight Year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail properties in top markets, today announced it has once again earned a #1 ranking from GRESB for U.S. retail. This is the seventh consecutive year Macerich has topped GRESB's chart.

Additionally, GRESB (formerly known as the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) gave Macerich its #1 performance ranking for retail in the Americas (out of 35 companies) and the #1 ranking for disclosure in U.S. retail (Score A).

An important arbiter of environmental, social and governmental (ESG) performance, GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization that provides actionable ESG data to financial markets.

"Earning these exceptional marks from GRESB for seven straight years demonstrates Macerich's longstanding record for industry leadership in sustainability," said Olivia Bartel Leigh, Executive Vice President, Portfolio Operations and People, Macerich. "Our committed focus on environmental stewardship, social good and sound, transparent governance makes a difference not only for investors, but also for our own employees, industry partners and the communities where we do business."

Macerich's most recent Corporate Responsibility Report, issued in June 2021, conveys details of the Company's comprehensive ESG focus, including plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 – decades ahead of the Paris climate agreement. The full report with data for the period ending December 31, 2020, can be accessed at www.macerich.com/sustainability.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 49 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 45 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com .

