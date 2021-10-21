Cboe Global Markets Declares Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth-quarter 2021 dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2021.



(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact

Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com

















CBOE-D

CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.