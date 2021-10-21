Akamai Technologies Completes Acquisition of Guardicore to Extend Its Zero Trust Solutions to Help Stop Ransomware

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today announced the company has completed its acquisition of Guardicore of Tel Aviv, Israel. On September 29, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire the company in exchange for approximately $600 million.

Guardicore's leading micro-segmentation products will be added to Akamai's comprehensive portfolio of Zero Trust solutions to protect enterprises from damage caused by breaches like ransomware, while safeguarding the critical assets at the core of the network.

