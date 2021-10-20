LG to Inspire with Release of New 'Life's Good Film' with Immy Lucas

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announces the release of a new video made in collaboration with Immy Lucas, an environmental influencer and creator of the 'Sustainably Vegan' YouTube channel and Instagram . A spin-off of the Life's Good Film Project, ' Life's Good: Environment ' showcases a more sustainable way of living and highlights how small changes can make a big difference for the environment in its four-minute length video.

Life's Good: Environment

LG unveiled its Life's Good Film in August this year, sharing the visual flair and unique perspectives of the world's budding auteurs while also putting the spotlight on the beauty and variety of the natural environment. An extension of the Life's Good Film Project, it weaves together some of the footage submitted for the Life's Good Film with compelling new content that encourages everyone to play their part in protecting our planet.

The short film consists of four chapters: Life's Connected, Life's Delicious, Life's Regenerative, and Life's Good When We Learn and Teach Others. It urges people to come together as a global community and take small steps to adopt a lower impact lifestyle for a better, more sustainable future. Brief but impactful, the four-minute video emphasizes the importance of protecting the world's ecosystems, and introduces simple ways that individuals can bring their daily lives more in harmony with nature, such as growing their own vegetables and reducing household waste.

"If we want future generations to inherit a healthy planet, one that's capable of sustaining and nurturing them, it is essential that all of us make some changes in our lives today," said Immy Lucas. "Through small adjustments in how we live, from recycling and repurposing more of what we own to choosing only eco-friendly products, and pushing for greener policies we can help ensure that life's good for our children, and for their children too."

"LG shares Immy's belief that we call all be a part of the solution and that adopting more sustainable practices is the key to the future we want for the planet and those yet to come," remarked Lee Jung-suk, head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "Through various channels and mediums, the Life's Good campaign continues to deliver our positive and uplifting message to audiences around the globe, and we look forward to adding more engaging chapters in the future."

Beginning today, the trailer of the Life's Good: Environment can be seen on LG's digital billboards in New York's Times Square and London's Piccadilly Circus. The short is also now available to view on the LG Global YouTube channel and Instagram . Additional information on LG's 2021 Life's Good campaign can be found on above channels as well.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About Immy Lucas

Immy is a YouTuber who creates content around sustainability, eating seasonally and zero waste living. Her name 'Sustainably Vegan' came from the idea that our lifestyles and the way we eat, should make sense ecologically. She wanted to marry the two ideas by choosing locally grown food that's in season, rather than 'vegan' foods that had been shipped around the world. Immy tries to share accessible and easy ways to live sustainably while meeting people where they're at.

Life's Good: Environment on Timesquare

