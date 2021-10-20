Cooper Lighting Solutions Partners with BIMsmith to Bring Lighting Innovation to BIM Projects

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Lighting Solutions, a leading manufacturer of indoor and outdoor lighting, lighting controls, and smart lighting systems, and BIMsmith, the leading building product research platform for building professionals, have partnered to provide a new suite of Building Information Modeling (BIM) resources to the architecture and design community.

Anguleris Technologies' flagship product, BIMsmith.

The partnership involves the creation of all-new digital product models for Cooper Lighting Solutions. The new digital assets, or BIM content, are custom-built to operate within Autodesk Revit, the leading BIM software platform. Representing key physical and performance data for lighting design, the new models are pivotal to equipping architects, interior designers, engineers, and other professionals to design with products by Cooper Lighting Solutions in their BIM projects.

As a result of the partnership, the Cooper Lighting Solutions BIM Library is also now available on BIMsmith Market, the leading platform for building professionals to perform product research.

"At Cooper Lighting Solutions, our dedication is to provide accurate, high-quality BIM content that designers truly want to use in their projects," said Rosalind Pumphrey, BIM Manager at Cooper Lighting Solutions. "We're thrilled to partner with BIMsmith to achieve this."

"At BIMsmith, we seek to partner with brands who are undisputed leaders in their respective fields," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "Cooper Lighting Solutions is that and more, with a storied history of innovation in lighting and a product lineup to back it up."

View the Cooper Lighting Solutions BIM Library at www.bimsmith.com/cooper-lighting-solutions.

About Cooper Lighting Solutions

Cooper Lighting Solutions delivers forward-thinking lighting solutions and an industry-leading portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting, lighting controls and smart lighting systems that improve people's well-being, while making buildings, homes and cities smarter and more sustainable. These solutions are specifically designed to simplify and personalize lighting, solve complex business challenges and leverage data insights to meet the unique needs of our customers. Cooper Lighting Solutions is a business unit of Signify, the world leader in lighting, and seeks to unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. For more information, visit cooperlighting.com.

About BIMsmith

BIMsmith®, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals.

Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com or call (224) 505-4BIM to add your products to the BIMsmith lineup.

Contact: Ethan Adams

Director of Marketing, BIMsmith

eadams@bimsmith.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIMsmith