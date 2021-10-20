C2A Security Awarded AutoTech Breakthrough's 2021 Winner of the Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year The Company's Cybersecurity Management System, AutoSec, Provides Full Coverage of ISO 21434 Requirements Throughout a Vehicle's Entire Lifecycle

JERUSALEM, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security, a leading provider of trusted automotive cybersecurity solutions, announces today that AutoTech Breakthrough names C2A Security as a 2021 Winner of the Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year. The award recognized C2A's industry-first Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform, AutoSec, as the solution for managing, collaborating and automating a vehicle's entire lifecycle of cybersecurity standards compliance.

The mission of the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the field of transportation and automotive technology. AutoTech Breakthrough is run by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for the most innovative technology companies in the world.

"We are honored to be chosen as an AutoTech Breakthrough 2021 Winner of the Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year," said Michael Dick, Chief Executive Officer at C2A Security. "This award recognizes technology breakthroughs – our platform AutoSec is the only comprehensive platform on the market that enables the automotive industry to be fully compliant with the new cybersecurity standard ISO 21434 and UNECE WP.29 regulation. AutoSec provides full coverage for compliance with the cybersecurity standards from the conceptual phase of the vehicle throughout product development, and the post-production phase. AutoSec's ability to integrate with existing development systems such as requirements tools and design tools bridges the gap between all entities down the supply chain, allowing different cybersecurity teams to act and react as one."

OEMs, Tier 1s and other automotive industry suppliers are now working to incorporate the new ISO 21434 standard and UNECE WP.29 regulation, which set basic guidelines for cybersecurity management systems in the automotive industry. It's essential that the industry quickly adapt digital solutions to harmonize cybersecurity communication across the entire ecosystem.

C2A Security's AutoSec empowers industry stakeholders with full spectrum visibility, control and protection. In addition to quickly identifying and mitigating cyber-attacks, it enables the industry to orchestrate embedded security solutions and deploy the appropriate solutions tailored to individual components. Cyber-attacks are prevented in real-time, and the safety of both drivers and passengers is protected.

For complete details on the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, visit AutoTech Breakthrough Awards | Recognizing the Best Auto Tech Products and Companies .

About C2A Security

C2A Security is a trusted end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solutions provider. Its suite of embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safety compatibility. C2A's AutoSec is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform that empowers OEMs and Tier 1s with the visibility required to meet all the cybersecurity needs of connected vehicles across the entire vehicle lifecycle. With market neutrality, complete fluency in the needs of the automotive industry and ease of integration, C2A is redefining the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem. C2A is the sole provider of the most flexible, comprehensive and transparent cybersecurity solutions on the market. C2A was founded in 2016 by CEO Michael Dick, Co-Founder of NDS, which was acquired by Cisco for $5B. For more information, visit https://www.c2a-sec.com .

