SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. ("TriState Capital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Raymond James Financial, Inc. ("Raymond James") (NYSE: RJF). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TriState Capital shareholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each TriState Capital share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $31.42 based upon Raymond James's October 20, 2021 closing price of $101.67. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.1 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own TriState Capital shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tsc

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) TriState Capital's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to TriState Capital's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP