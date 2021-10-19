Scottish Government Selects Axon Evidence to Connect All Public Safety Stakeholders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies and its United Kingdom subsidiary, Axon Public Safety UK, today announced that the Scottish Government has selected Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, as part of their commitment to invest in the development of a Digital Evidence Sharing Capability (DESC) for Scotland's public safety authorities.

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

This groundbreaking modernization initiative will connect all Scottish justice sector partners and stakeholders, including the police, courts, prosecutors and defense agents. Axon Evidence is a cloud-based evidence platform that allows agencies and investigators to ingest, store, manage, transfer and share digital evidence across all public safety authorities. Axon was selected through an open and competitive procurement process for a provincial digital evidence management solution.

"This is an important step in improving the experience of victims and witnesses in the criminal justice process," says Justice Secretary Keith Brown. "The DESC programme will make a real difference to the time taken for cases to come to court, allowing those involved in criminal cases to move on with their lives sooner. Reducing delays is just one of the benefits this programme will bring. We are also putting in place a modern, forward looking platform that can be used to help develop future transformation in the criminal justice system."

"We are proud to be partnering with the Scottish Government in their effort to modernize their criminal justice system," says Rick Smith, Axon CEO and founder. "Today, crime is becoming more complex with there being more than one way to capture evidence, which is why having one secure platform that allows all stakeholders to manage and audit digital evidence is critical. This partnership will streamline evidence processing from the point of ingestion until the court decision so everyone can focus on what matters most - delivering justice and keeping their communities safe."

