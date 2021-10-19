LCAV Announces Press Conference at Dupont Park Seventh Day Adventist School

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCA Vantage Healthcare, together with the Dupont Park Seventh Day Adventist School and the Lopez Foundation, will hold a joint press conference on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 to officially announce a groundbreaking curriculum for students to explore healthy decisions by incorporating creative coding, design thinking, and decision-making into standards-based health and nutrition courses. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the curriculum will be piloted at the Dupont Park Seventh Day Adventist School in Washington, D.C., offering underserved students in sixth through eighth grade a weekly course on health and wellness and the technology used in health care for administrative, clinical, and facility needs. Central to the curriculum is the creation of original, interactive digital storygames using the open-source software program Twine.

Dupont Park Seventh Day Adventist School, located in the 7th Ward of Washington, D.C.

The press conference will be held at the Dupont Park Seventh Day Adventist School, 3942 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, D.C., 20020 at 1 PM.

Vincent Lopez, founder/CEO of LCA Vantage and the Lopez Foundation says, "We're excited about this unique and truly impactful opportunity to teach and inspire the next community of innovators, techies, entrepreneurs, and health-care professionals."

The Dupont Park Seventh Day Adventist School (DPAS) is nestled on the edge of the city in Southeast, Washington, DC, and surrounded by Fort Dupont Park, from which the school derives its name. This Christian institution is the only Seventh-day Adventist school in the nation's capital, and throughout its 103-year history, it has made a significant impact in the community and in the lives of the students who have matriculated through its hallowed halls. From this nurturing, caring environment have come generations of professionals, artist, technicians, leaders, thinkers, and doers...prepared to serve in this world while preparing for the "world to come."

DPAS is currently accepting students in grades Pre-K through 8th grade in person or virtually for the School Year 2021-2022.

LCA Vantage is an innovative technology company advancing healthcare into the next century. We offer affordable Healthcare Subscriptions which provide a full-service suite of clinical care and thru our custom-built technology products and software, we launched Parker Tech® creating a SMART Zone ecosystem, enabling hospital facilities, patients, medical professionals, and communities to provide 24/7/365 medical support, prescription drug management, and facility management.

At LCA Vantage, we simplify the complexities of healthcare while putting the power of choice, flexibility, and affordability back in the hands of our subscribers. We are focused on treating the whole person, not just the symptom.

