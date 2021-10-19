Better Battery Co. Launches A Better-For-The-Planet Alkaline Battery

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Battery Co. (BBCo) today announces the launch of its company and initial product offering. The company offers the first and only certified carbon-neutral battery, designed to lessen the harmful environmental impact of improperly discarded batteries. Operating with a direct-to-consumer subscription model, Better Battery Co. is reinventing the category for the better by turning a traditionally wasteful product into a conscious-living accomplice.

BETTER BATTERY CO. DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION BOX

Better Battery Co. was founded to challenge the status quo and rethink an everyday product in a new way—providing a vehicle for eco-conscious living through innovation. Better Battery Co. offers carbon neutral batteries that give back and can be easily recycled through an innovative and integrated recycling program. The company completely removes the guesswork from properly disposing of depleted batteries and provides positive power.

"We're excited to help make the world a greener place," said founder Greg Bell. "There are so many small steps consumers can take to minimize their carbon footprint day after day and using a carbon neutral battery is a positive step in the right direction."

"There is a finite amount of natural resources and a finite amount of space to build landfills to support the 7 billion people that occupy earth. By 2030 that number increases to 9 billion with 3 billion new middle-class consumers. It is estimated that 3 billion batteries are thrown away each year by Americans, a population of 323 million people. Running the math on 3 billion new battery users, using at a rate of Americans that 3 billion batteries thrown away annually turns into nearly 28 billion batteries thrown away annually." - Battery Solutions.com

Here's how Better Battery Co. cuts down on battery pollution:

Carbon-neutral certification : Officially the only : Officially the only certified carbon-neutral battery on the market, Better Battery Co.'s battery has completed a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) to determine the carbon emissions in the manufacturing and distribution for all of their batteries including the packaging. Better Battery Co. then offsets the carbon produced through their partnership with Carbonfund.org. Carbonfund.org invests in carbon reduction projects such as wind turbines, tree planting and truck stop electrification. The Carbon free ® Product Certification Program is proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program

Quality performance: At an accessible price and with long-lasting quality, these batteries performance is comparable with the leading brands.

Easy disposal: 50% of consumers feel they would be more likely to recycle batteries if the process were more convenient.

50% of consumers feel they would be more likely to recycle batteries if the process were more convenient. Better Battery Co . solved this problem by providing a prepaid shipping label used to send depleted batteries directly to a battery recycling facility at no additional cost to the consumer. Better Battery Co. has partnered with Call2Recycle to recycle all Better Battery Company batteries and packaging. www.call2recycle.org

Sustainable Packaging Solutions: Everything is created with convenience in mind. The depleted batteries are stored in the original packaging until all batteries are used. Once used; the box of depleted batteries is shipped at no extra cost in the original polymailer to a recycling facility. The cost to recycle the batteries is also covered by Better Battery Co.

Subscription options: Better Battery Co. offers three subscription tiers to best fit a variety of needs. This makes it easy to choose the quantity you need.

Peace of mind: The positive impact of better-for-you energy is far-reaching. It makes a brighter future for children, animals, and the environment, and builds awareness around more sustainable alternatives to traditional household goods.

Launching on October 19, 2021, Better Battery Co. offers three subscriptions, each containing 22-AA batteries, 22-AAA batteries, and 2-9V batteries:

Every 12 Months: $44.99 USD

Every 6 Months: $42.99 USD

Every 4 Months: $39.99 USD

To learn more, visit: www.betterbattery.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Better Battery Co.